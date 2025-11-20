MEP Urges Government to Bring Key EU Presidency Meetings to Cork

20 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ireland will assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for six months starting in July 2026—a period during which we will steer the EU’s legislative agenda and welcome thousands of dignitaries, diplomats, and global leaders.

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Fianna Fail) is calling for a “bold, inclusive approach” that brings a significant share of these meetings beyond Dublin—to Cork and to cities and towns across the South.

Ní Mhurchú has formally written to the Taoiseach outlining the case for hosting a substantial number of EU Presidency-related meetings in Cork, Limerick, Waterford, and other locations across the southern region.

According to the MEP, it is essential that the benefits of Ireland’s EU Presidency are shared fairly across the island, not concentrated solely in the capital.

“Ireland’s EU Council Presidency is an opportunity for the whole country—not only Dublin—to shine on the European stage,” Ní Mhurchú said.

“By hosting key meetings in Cork, we can spread economic activity, support local businesses, and showcase the talent, innovation, and hospitality that thrive in every part of Ireland.”

Ní Mhurchú emphasised that hosting EU meetings outside Dublin brings clear advantages: increased media attention, boosts to local tourism and hospitality, and a greater sense of connection to Europe among rural and regional communities that often feel overlooked in European discussions.

With global attention set to focus on Ireland next year, Ní Mhurchú wants that spotlight to shine on Cork, Limerick, Kerry, Waterford, and the wider Southern region.

“This Presidency should be an all-of-Ireland effort,” she said. “Every region should have the chance to participate and feel ownership of this moment. The eyes of Europe will be upon us—let’s show them the full richness of our country.”