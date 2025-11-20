WEST CORK: Crookhaven Christmas Fair “Holiday Cheer on the Pier”

20 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

When: Friday 5th to Sunday 7th December

Times: Fri 5th 5pm – 9pm; Sat 6th 2pm – 8pm; Sun 7th 1pm – 6pm

Experience a West Cork Christmas in Crookhaven as local food producers, artists, and crafts people gather for this year’s Crookhaven Christmas Fair which takes place from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th December.

As well as the perfect setting of Crookhaven Harbour, the market will feature indoor and outdoor stalls, offering Christmas gifting inspiration showcasing the very best of local creativity and craftsmanship — from Christmas decorations and stained glass to local smoked salmon and other gorgeous local food as well as handcrafted pottery and everything in between.

Visitors to Ireland’s most southerly Christmas market, will enjoy a warm and welcoming community atmosphere with mulled wine, fire pits, marshmallow toasting, hot chocolate, Christmas music and lights. while supporting small local businesses and producers who call West Cork home.

There will also be visits from the main man himself, Santa Claus, with his helpers assisting with face painting and games.

Festival Organiser Dee Sheehan of The Crookhaven Inn and Crookhaven Community Council Member said “The Christmas Market is a wonderful way to bring the whole community together to celebrate Christmas by the sea in a relaxed fun filled atmosphere with lots of activities for all the family. Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy this very special waterside Christmas market and support local producers.”

Dee added “All the entertainment is free, as we want this to be a family event, accessible to all and we invite everyone to come celebrate the start of the Christmas season in a very special part of the world.”

For more information visit crookhaven.ie.