The Algiers gastro pub in Baltimore is holding a “Thanksgiving celebration”

26 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Algiers gastro pub in Baltimore, West Cork, is kicking off the festive season with a fully booked Thanksgiving celebration this Thursday, 27th November, a tradition that has become one of the most anticipated annual events at the craft cocktail gastro pub.

Californian husband-and-wife team Bill and Ann Hillyard have brought the warmth and flavour of an American Thanksgiving to Baltimore since opening The Algiers in 2020. This year’s dinner promises to be their most special yet, with two sittings at 5pm and 8pm, both now sold out.

This year’s feast features Kentucky bourbon-brined turkey smoked over apple and cherry wood, sage stuffing, sweet potato pavé, Rosscarbery bacon-wrapped green beans, buttery mashed potatoes, and California orange cranberry sauce with a complimentary glass of prosecco to begin the evening. Guests will also enjoy a board of local cheeses and charcuterie, and two classic desserts of apple pie and pumpkin pie.

The meal is paired exclusively with Nielson Santa Rita Hills Pinot Noir, a highly sought-after wine from Santa Barbara, California. Aromatic and beautifully balanced, this Pinot Noir has become a Thanksgiving tradition at The Algiers, offered only once a year due to customer demand and its exceptional harmony with the smoked turkey and sweet-spiced flavours of the menu.

Bill and Ann describe the evening as one of the highlights of their year: “Thanksgiving has become such a special tradition for us here in Baltimore. From the moment we moved here, the community welcomed us with such warmth. Thanksgiving is rooted in gratitude, and it gives us a chance to return that generosity by creating an evening where people can come together, share a meal, and feel at home, whether they’ve lived in Baltimore their whole lives or arrived from the US. The fact that bookings start early every year tells us how meaningful it has become, and we’re delighted to make it part of the festive season in West Cork.”

Since opening in 2020, The Algiers has become West Cork’s only craft cocktail pub, known for seasonal, made-to-order cocktails (often featuring ingredients foraged by Bill) and its globally inspired menu blending West Cork produce with Mexican, Californian, and Asian influences. Their ongoing focus on hospitality and innovation led The Algiers to be named Cork Regional Winner for Innovative Pub of the Year at the Irish Pub Awards 2025, representing the county at the national finals earlier this month.

Festive Season at The Algiers

The Thanksgiving celebrations mark the start of a busy and festive calendar at The Algiers: