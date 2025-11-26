Theatre Founder is Cork Person of the Month for November

26 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Dr. Geoff Gould, the founder of the West Cork Fit-Up Theatre, has been named as the Cork Person of the Month for November. The award recognises his outstanding work in bringing professional theatre to rural and isolated communities across West Cork for the past sixteen years.

The festival, established by Geoff in 2009, is based on the tradition of the travelling ‘Fit-Up’ theatre companies of the 1950s, which brought performances to rural villages in makeshift venues. Now in its 16th year, the festival provides communities that have limited access to professional arts with an opportunity to experience the wealth of talent that Irish theatre has to offer. This year, the festival staged weekly performances in towns, villages, and on islands including Kilcrohane, Glengarriff, Ballydehob, Sherkin Island, Bere Island, and Whiddy Island.

Dr. Gould has had a long and distinguished career in theatre. He was the Artistic Director of the Everyman Palace Theatre from 1996 to 2000. In 2002, he established the Blood in the Alley Theatre Company, which has toured in the UK, Europe, and China. Following the success of the West Cork Fit-Up Theatre festival, he also established the Blackwater Valley Fit-Up Theatre Festival in 2016 and the West Waterford Fit-Up Theatre Festival in 2017. He also acts as a mentor and advisor to similar festivals in Galway, Clare, and Kerry.

Speaking as he received his award, Dr. Geoff Gould said, “It’s a great honour to be named Cork Person of the Month. The festival is built on the spirit of the travelling actors of the past, and our goal has always been to make professional theatre accessible to everyone, regardless of their location. Seeing audiences in villages and on islands connect with live performance is what makes it all worthwhile, and this award is a wonderful acknowledgement of the work of our entire team.”

Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan said that Geoff’s work has made a remarkable contribution to the county. “Geoff has revived a wonderful tradition, ensuring that high-quality, professional theatre is shared with communities in even the most remote parts of the county. His vision and dedication have brought joy to the lives of so many and he has been instrumental in enriching the cultural fabric of the county,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

Dr Geoff Gould’s name will now go forward alongside 2025’s other Cork Persons of the Month for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the Annual Gala Awards Lunch on January 23rd, 2026 at The Metropole Hotel. The Award Judges will be the CEOs of Cork City Council and Cork County Council and presentations will be made by the Lord Mayor of Cork and the Mayor of the County of Cork.