TD welcomes Major OPW Funding for Ballingeary Flood Mitigation Works

26 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West, Deputy Aindrias Moynihan has warmly welcomed a significant funding commitment from the Office of Public Works (OPW) to advance vital flood-mitigation measures in Ballingeary, County Cork.

The OPW has confirmed approval in principle for €82,021 in funding under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works & Coastal Protection Scheme. This investment will support essential river-management works along key sections of the Bunsheelin River and The Ford area in Ballingeary.

The planned works include the selective clearing of bankside trees and scrub over several hundred metres on both banks of the rivers. These measures are designed to reduce blockages, improve water flow, and strengthen local resilience against future flooding events.

Aindrias Moynihan said he is pleased to see this practical support being provided to the community:

“This funding is welcome news for the people of Ballingeary. Flooding has been a serious concern for local residents, and these targeted works will help protect homes, businesses, and community amenities. I want to acknowledge the ongoing cooperation between Cork County Council and the OPW in progressing this important project.”

Under the terms of the funding offer, the works must be carried out before 31st May 2026, with approved funding to be drawn down by that date.

Aindrias Moynihan concluded by reiterating his commitment to supporting communities across the Cork North West and broader region in securing the infrastructure they need for long-term security, safety and sustainability.