Cork Chamber President Calls for “Joined-Up Action on Regional Growth”

26 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

News from Cork Chambers Annual Dublin Dinner

Collaboration, inclusion and regional investment were at the heart of this year’s Cork Chamber Dublin Dinner 2025, where Chamber President Rob Horgan urged political and business leaders to strengthen joined-up decision-making across government to unlock Ireland’s full potential.

Hosted at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road and proudly sponsored by EY, the Cork Chamber Dublin Dinner welcomed over 650 business leaders, policymakers and dignitaries, including keynote speaker Tánaiste Simon Harris TD, who addressed Ireland’s economic outlook and priorities for sustainable national growth.

Addressing the event, the Tánaiste said, “Cork is not just an economic region; but it is integral to our national economic prosperity and trading success. From the docklands to the harbour, from the start up ecosystem to world class multinationals, Cork continues to shape our national story.”

The Tánaiste added, “For Cork, that momentum is very real, it is accelerating, and it is recognised around the world.

“From major investments by life science leaders like GE Healthcare, Alexion, Sanmina and Merck, to new operations from technology and engineering firms such as Tricentis, Canto and Acuity, Cork continues to attract global investment because the region delivers. It delivers talent. It delivers infrastructure. It delivers results.

Speaking at the event, Rob Horgan, President of Cork Chamber said, “The Cork Chamber Dublin Dinner has long been a symbol of collaboration between Ireland’s two largest city regions. A night that celebrates connection, partnership and ambition. […] In truth, collaboration is what drives every connection we celebrate tonight – between Cork and Dublin, between industry and education, between local vision and national policy. It’s the thread that runs through business, diplomacy and community alike.”

Reflecting on Cork’s role in national progress, he said, “Cork’s priorities are Ireland’s priorities.

They are about keeping our country competitive, sustainable – delivering now and also ready for the future. There a number of interconnected social and economic enablers that must be prioritized to realise Cork and Irelands full potential.”

Cork’s strong performance in housing delivery under the public schemes was highlighted by Mr Horgan, while calling for greater action to unlock private development.

“In Cork, both City and County Councils have shown real determination to deliver housing through the various government supported schemes. Each has taken a proactive approach to housing – focused on solutions and results. Cork is pro-housing, and that attitude is making a difference.”

“However significant progress needs to be seen when it comes to unlocking the delivery of private sector funded housing. Viability and affordability have been discussion points for far too long and it remains to be seen whether the recent housing plan and housing activation office will unlock the level of delivery required to meet demand. But falling short here is not an option.”

On infrastructure, the work of the Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce was welcome by Mr Horgan, who stressed the importance of visible progress on major projects such as BusConnects, the Cork Luas, and the Northern Distributor Road, describing them as critical to the region’s competitiveness and national reputation.

Mr Horgan also drew attention to Cork’s growing international outlook and inclusive workforce, “Cork today is home to people from over 100 nationalities across our many employers – a truly international city built on diversity, talent and inclusion. This diversity strengthens our workplaces, enriches our communities and reflects the Ireland we continue to build together. It’s up to all of us to keep building on that strength, to make inclusion a shared priority in how we shape Cork’s future.”

Mr Horgan acknowledged the Chamber’s recent achievements at home and abroad, following Cork Chamber’s recognition as Chamber of the Year at the Chambers Ireland Awards, and as the first Irish and only European chamber to receive a global award at this year’s World Chambers Congress in Melbourne.

“This international recognition is not just Cork’s success, it belongs to all who believe in the power of partnership, and demonstrates what can be achieved when business, government and civic partners work together with shared purpose.”

Frank O’Keeffe, EY Ireland Managing Partner, “EY is proud to support the Cork Chamber Dublin Dinner once again. Collaboration between regions and industry is essential to Ireland’s long-term economic strength, and Cork continues to demonstrate what ambition and innovation can achieve. We are committed to working with the business community to support sustainable growth across the region.”

In closing, Mr Horgan said that, “But progress isn’t only about projects or plans. Deadlines or targets. It’s about people, and the legacy we leave behind.”

“Our legacy will be measured not only in what we build, but in how we build it – sustainably, with courage, compassion and commitment to one another.”

“Across every conversation tonight, one thing is clear: this is a room full of people who know how to lead, adapt and deliver. Together, we can build an Ireland that’s ambitious, inclusive and ready for the next generation.”