Bank of Ireland to phase out routine paper bank statements

26 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Opinion: A useful ‘proof of address’ document just became harder to obtain – plus one of the Unique Selling Points of a trad bank is going – what if there is an IT gitch or power outage it’s nice to have a paper statement – if a statement is now a “digital statement” (a PDF file) will more customers just switch to Revolut because it has zero fees

Did you know that posting a small envelope in Ireland now costs €1.65, or slightly less for bulk posters whose documents are not time sensitive. The pillar banks are keen to stop posting statements, but rather than admit it’s to save them money, it’s being advertised as a Climate-change move.

This week Bank of Ireland have emailed personal customers who use their Online Banking service to say the routine posting of paper statements is being phased out in just over 2 months time. Customers can opt back in. There is no mention of fees, but it could well be possible there could be a charge at some future time.