Bank of Ireland to phase out routine paper bank statements

26 November 2025
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie
Opinion: A useful ‘proof of address’ document just became harder to obtain – plus one of the Unique Selling Points of a trad bank is going – what if there is an IT gitch or power outage it’s nice to have a paper statement – if a statement is now a “digital statement” (a PDF file) will more customers just switch to Revolut because it has zero fees
Did you know that posting a small envelope in Ireland now costs €1.65, or slightly less for bulk posters whose documents are not time sensitive. The pillar banks are keen to stop posting statements, but rather than admit it’s to save them money, it’s being advertised as a Climate-change move.
This week Bank of Ireland have emailed personal customers who use their Online Banking service to say the routine posting of paper statements is being phased out in just over 2 months time. Customers can opt back in. There is no mention of fees, but it could well be possible there could be a charge at some future time.
Dear Customer,
At Bank of Ireland, we constantly work to be a more sustainable and environmentally friendly organisation. As a result, from 3 Feb 2026, we will no longer send paper statements to customers who bank online or through the app with us, unless they ask for them. Digital statements however are always available.
Digital statements are kinder to the environment
By reducing the amount of paper we use, we can all help to give the environment a break.
They’re more secure and convenient too
Digital statements can only be accessed by you. This helps us beat the fraudsters and keep your personal financial information as safe as possible. Plus, you always have all your accounts and statements at your fingertips, in one place.
How to view digital statements
✓ Log in through the Bank of Ireland app or 365 online
✓ Tap an account to enter the transactions screen
✓ Select statements
✓ Choose a statement to open or save to your device
How to order an up-to-date statement
✓ Log in through the Bank of Ireland app or 365 online
✓ Tap Services on the bottom menu
✓ Select Manage statements
✓ Order your statement
What if I prefer to get paper statements?
No problem. There are two ways you can opt to continue getting paper statements.
By texting us:
Text [details removed] to 50365 before 3 Feb 2026 and we’ll arrange it.
Through the app or 365 online after 3 Feb 2026:
✓ Log in through the Bank of Ireland app or 365 online
✓ Tap Services
✓ Select Manage Statements
✓ Tap Turn paper statements on/off
✓ Choose On or Off for the relevant account