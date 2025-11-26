NORTH CORK: Planning Permission for upgrade of Freemount Water Treatment Plant

26 November 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea, has welcomed the granting of planning permission for significant upgrade works at the Freemount Water Treatment Plant.

The planning permission, granted by Cork County Council will allow for a wide-ranging series of infrastructure upgrades to enhance the treatment plant’s capacity, safety systems, and operational reliability.

Deputy O’Shea described the development as “a vital investment in our water services infrastructure that will ensure a more efficient and safer operation of the Freemount Water Treatment Plant for years to come.”

The approved works include:

An upgraded poly aluminium chloride (PACI) chemical delivery area with a new drainage gully and dedicated spill tank

Installation of an outdoor chlorine bulk storage tank with chemical dosing equipment and safety enhancements

Decommissioning of outdated residual tanks and replacement with modern treatment infrastructure, including:

A new 119m³ sludge settlement tank

A 16m³ sludge balance tank and associated pumping station

A 24m³ picket fence thickener

An 82m³ sludge holding tank with a facility for off-site tanker connection.

Additional works will include new monitoring and control systems, instrumentation, and pipework in accordance with Uisce Éireann technical standards.

Deputy O’Shea added: “This is a strong vote of confidence in our community and a step forward in ensuring high-quality water and wastewater treatment services in rural areas. These upgrades will bring lasting benefits for local residents and businesses.”

He concluded by acknowledging the collaborative effort that brought the project to this point. “I want to commend all involved in progressing this important project, and I look forward to seeing construction begin in due course.”