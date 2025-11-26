National Ambulance Service to build base on grounds of Mallow Hospital

26 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

New National Ambulance Service Base for Mallow Planned for Mount Alvernia Hospital

Project progressing towards tender stage with aim to proceed in 2026

The National Ambulance Service (NAS), in conjunction with HSE Capital & Estates, is progressing plans for a new, modern Ambulance Base on the grounds of Mount Alvernia Hospital, Mallow.

The design team has now completed the detailed design and tender documentation for the project, which is currently being considered for approval to proceed to tender. Subject to the necessary approvals, it is anticipated that the tender process will commence, and a contractor will be appointed in Q1 2026. A detailed programme for delivery and commissioning of the new base will then be agreed as part of the contractor procurement process.

Welcoming the progress, Cork North West Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul O’Shea said he is very hopeful this project will now move ahead to construction in 2026. “I am very pleased to see the Mount Alvernia Ambulance Base project reach this important stage. The current Mallow base is located on the grounds of Mallow General Hospital which is very small and not in line with modern day standards. The development of a new base in Mallow is a vital investment in emergency care for the town and the wider North Cork region.

“Subject to approvals, it is hoped that this project will proceed in 2026, and I will continue to work with the HSE and the National Ambulance Service to see it delivered as quickly as possible. The new base at Mount Alvernia Hospital will support the National Ambulance Service in providing timely, high-quality emergency and pre-hospital care to communities across Mallow and surrounding areas.”