Black Friday 2025: Top Irish Brand Offers You Won’t Want to Miss

26 November 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Black Friday 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest shopping moments of the year for Irish consumers.

Local brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, and education are rolling out generous savings, exclusive bundles, and once a year perks that make it the ideal time to treat yourself or get ahead on thoughtful Christmas gifting.

From luxury skincare deals to Irish made knitwear and career boosting course discounts, these homegrown offers deliver outstanding value while supporting Irish businesses.

In this guide, you’ll find the top Black Friday deals worth bookmarking before they sell out!

Beauty and Wellness Offers

Irish beauty and wellness businesses are going all-in this Black Friday with unmissable deals on treatments and products. Think discounted skincare bundles, complimentary facials, exclusive gift card bonuses, and luxe add-ons – perfect for anyone looking to glow this festive season.

Whether you’re interested in cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, restorative massages, or premium beauty products, these local offers make it easy to treat yourself or pick up thoughtful gifts for loved ones.

Business Name: SkinShop

Black Friday Deals URL: https://skinshop.ie/pages/black-friday

Offer Details:

The annual Black Friday Sale has landed at SkinShop. It’s the moment to stock up on skincare, haircare and gifting favourites.

Shop curated savings across top brands including SkinCeuticals, Image Skincare, Obagi and Korean skincare bestsellers, plus limited-time bundles you won’t see again soon.

Unwrap the ultimate skincare indulgence this Black Friday!

Save up to 25% off selected skincare, haircare and Korean Skincare products.

Skincare bundles with savings of up to 40% .

Gift sets discounted up to 40% .

Additional bundles (skin, hair, K-Beauty) discounted up to 33% .

Free sample with every order.

Free shipping on orders over €75 .

Offer end date: 01/12/2025

Business Name: Woulfe Skin Specialists

Black Friday Deals URL: https://www.nualawoulfe.ie/pages/black-friday

Offer Details:

To celebrate 30 years in business, Woulfe Skin Specialists are launching their most generous Black Friday promotion to date.

Starting at 8am this Friday, clients can enjoy 30% off sitewide and in-clinic when they purchase any 3 products. The discount applies automatically at checkout online and at the counter in-clinic

“This milestone means so much to us” says Nuala Woulfe. “We wanted to honour it with an offer that genuinely gives back to the clients who have supported us throughout the years.”

What’s more, all participating customers, can enter a FREE giveaway to two lucky clients the chance to start 2026 with a complete skin reset using their most advanced facials – see https://www.nualawoulfe.ie/blogs/latest-news/black-friday-weekend-glow-reset-giveaway for your chance to win!

This anniversary Black Friday offer is available for a limited time only, ending 01/12/2025, while stocks last.

Offer end date: 01/12/2025

Business Name: Araya Beauty Clinic

Black Friday Deals URL: https://arayabeauty.com/special-offers/black-friday-beauty-deals/

Offer Details:

Araya Beauty – a leading Dublin salon specialising in microblading, eyelash extensions, traditional massage, and advanced aesthetic treatments including mesotherapy, microneedling, and Botox – has announced its 2025 Black Friday promotion.

This year, they’re thanking clients with an exclusive offer: from Thursday, 26th November through Black Friday, every gift card purchase comes with an additional 15% free.

Gift vouchers can be used across all beauty, massage, and aesthetic treatments listed on the Araya Beauty website, making it an ideal opportunity to treat a loved one – or yourself!

Offer end date: 01/12/2025

Business Name: Thérapie Clinic

Black Friday Deals URL(s): https://therapieclinic.com/black-friday

Offer Details: Thérapie Clinic’s biggest ever Black Friday Sale is just around the corner. For a limited time only, enjoy 80% off their most-loved treatments including Laser Hair Removal, Anti-Wrinkle Treatments, Dermal Fillers, Skin Treatments, Body Sculpting, and more.

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting confidence to someone special, now is the perfect time to invest in looking and feeling your best.

With over 50,000 five-star reviews and clinics across Ireland and the UK, Thérapie Clinic is trusted for safe, expert, results-driven care.

Explore all offers at therapieclinic.com/black-friday or download the Thérapie Clinic App for VIP access and fast booking.

Offer end date: 01/12/2025

Fashion and Apparel Offers

This Black Friday, Irish fashion brands are rolling out standout deals to elevate your wardrobe without the hefty price tag.

Expect stylish discounts on must-have pieces, exclusive bundle offers, and limited-time perks that make it the ideal moment to refresh your look.

Whether you’re hunting for timeless staples, this season’s trends, or the perfect gift for the fashion lover in your life, these local offers deliver something for everyone.

Shop online early and make the most of the savings while they last!

Business Name: The Sweater Shop

Black Friday Deals URL: https://www.sweatershop.com/black-friday

Offer Details:

The Sweater Shop’s Black Friday Sale is back for 2025, offering shoppers up to 60% off across the entire site.

The collection includes premium Irish-made Fisherman Sweaters, Aran knitwear, cozy cardigans, and a wide range of children’s gifts.

Customers can shop from home with fast, reliable delivery, making it easier than ever to secure high-quality Irish knitwear at exceptional prices.

The Sweater Shop’s team of Irish Knitwear Experts is on hand to help shoppers choose the best Black Friday deals and find thoughtful Christmas gifts for the season ahead.

Offer end date: 01/12/2025

Business Name: Life Style Sports

Black Friday Deals URL: https://www.lifestylesports.com/ie/black-friday/

Offer Details:

Explore unbeatable savings this Black Friday Week at Life Style Sports starting from Friday November 21st until Saturday November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday from November 30th to December 1st!

Discover everything from timeless classics that never go out of style to the latest drops from your favourite brands.

Elevate your gifting game now with up to 50% off the items on everyone’s wishlist.

Offer end date: 01/12/2025

Education and Learning Offers

This Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in yourself, with standout offers from Ireland’s top education and training providers.

Whether you’re ready to level up your career with a professional course, learn something new to improve your job prospects, or simply dive into a new hobby, you’ll find impressive discounts to support every step of your learning journey.

Business Name: UCD Professional Academy

Black Friday Deals URL: https://www.ucd.ie/professionalacademy/findyourcourse/

Offer Details:

UCD Professional Academy is launching its Black Friday Sale with major savings across its most popular courses and skills sprints.

Learners can save up to €400 on On Demand courses plus a FREE 12-month Masterclass Series worth €1,500 throughout the final week of November.

To unlock the Black Friday discount code, prospective learners can simply download the free course brochure, giving them instant access to exclusive savings on flexible, career-focused short courses.

Offer end date: 01/12/2025

TheCork’s Verdict on the Very Best of Irish Black Friday Deals 2025

Black Friday in Ireland has become a standout moment to discover quality products, self care essentials, fashion favourites, and learning opportunities at unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or picking up something special for yourself, these Irish brands offer meaningful value without compromising on quality.

Most deals end on December 1st (Cyber Monday) so it’s worth acting early to secure the best savings. Enjoy exploring the offers and supporting local businesses this festive season!