Blarney Woollen Mills Wins National Lifestyle Store of the Year

25 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fresh from celebrating its 50th anniversary, Blarney Woollen Mills has been awarded the prestigious National Lifestyle Store of the Year by Retail Excellence Ireland — a landmark recognition of its continued evolution, innovation, and commitment to world-class retail.

Founded on the grounds of an 18th-century mill in County Cork, Blarney Woollen Mills has grown from a small thatched-cottage shop into the largest Irish store in the world, all while staying true to its roots in authentic craftsmanship. Now a globally recognised destination for Aran knitwear and heirloom-quality Irish design, the brand continues to balance heritage with reinvention.

The company’s 50th anniversary celebrations in September marked a pivotal turning point with the launch of the Blarney Aran Experience — the first immersive attraction of its kind internationally. Located within the historic Mahony’s Mill, the experience allows visitors to step inside the story of the Aran sweater, tracing wool from raw fibre to finished garment, discovering the meaning behind traditional stitches, and witnessing craftsmanship brought vividly to life. Entirely free to visit, the experience represents Blarney’s commitment to sharing Ireland’s cultural heritage while re-establishing the site as a centre of local production.

CEO Freda Hayes notes that the response has been exceptional, with visitors moved by the sensory and educational depth of the experience.

“We’ve created a new category of heirloom — pieces infused with meaning, connection, and a true sense of place,” she says.

The recent Retail Excellence Ireland win reflects the company’s dedication to innovation, customer experience, and sustainability. Blarney Woollen Mills has continuously adapted to meet modern retail challenges, shifting from a transactional model to an experiential one. The brand integrates storytelling, personalisation, and Irish hospitality across both physical and digital touchpoints, fostering emotional connection and long-lasting customer loyalty.

Retail futurist Matthew Brown added:

“The Blarney Aran Experience is a world-class concept. It sets a new benchmark for experiential retail by combining authentic storytelling, heritage, and craft in a way that engages customers on a deeply emotional level.”

Sustainability remains central to the company’s ethos; not as a trend, but as a tradition. Through Irish wool, local craftsmanship, responsibly sourced materials, and designs made to last a lifetime, Blarney Woollen Mills champions an inherently sustainable approach. The revival of onsite Aran finishing reconnects the business to its manufacturing origins and supports the resurgence of local craft in Ireland.

As a proudly family-owned business, Blarney Woollen Mills sees itself as both custodian of a living heritage and forward-looking innovator. Building on the momentum of its anniversary and national award, the company plans to continue expanding the Blarney Aran Experience and exploring new avenues for global engagement through digital storytelling, international collaborations, and sustainable design initiatives.

With its heritage stronger than ever and its vision firmly set on the future, Blarney Woollen Mills is only at the beginning of what the judges called “world-class experience”—a new era of Irish craftsmanship for global audiences.

