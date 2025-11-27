Level Crossing at Water Rock Midleton will remain closed for a few extra days

27 November 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As part of the Glounthaune to Midleton Twin Tracking project, the level crossing at Water Rock is being widened and rearranged to accommodate the new second track.

To facilitate the necessary works, Water Rock level crossing was to be closed from the 27th October to 23rd November 2025. Due to unforeseen additional bedrock works this closure will now be extended for an additional two weeks until Sunday 7th December. The level crossing will reopen for road traffic from Monday 8th December.

Traffic diversions will be in place during the time of the closure, and the Iarnród Éireann project team acknowledge and apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.

With 4km of the new track now laid, the €90 million project is well placed for completion on time and on budget in 2027.

Phase 1 Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme

Phase 1 of the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme incorporates the new €23 million platform 6 at Kent Station, together with the Glounthaune to Midleton twin-track and Cork area signalling and communications upgrade projects, which are both set for completion in 2027. This phase will deliver the network capacity to allow for significant increase in train service frequency on each of Cork’s three commuter lines: to Cobh, Midleton and Mallow.

Phase 2 Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme

Phase 2 of the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme will provide for new stations, a new depot, electrification of the network and, with delivery of a new fleet, will ultimately support up to a 10-minute rail service frequency on each of Cork’s three commuter rail lines.

As well as enhancing access to sustainable public transport for new and existing communities, Cork Area Commuter Rail will alleviate road congestion and build a more connected, efficient, and safe rail network, supporting our transition to a low carbon and climate resilient society, less reliant on private cars.

The first Public Consultation on Phase 2 was conducted in June 2025. A second Public Consultation and subsequent lodgement of a Railway Order Application to An Coimisiún Pleanála is expected in 2026.

More information on the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme can be found on www.irishrail.ie/cacr