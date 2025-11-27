THUR & FRI: Late night opening of Cork Cafe’s

27 November 2025, Thursday

By Valerie Ryan

Coffee House Lates Returns to Cork City this Thursday and Friday

Cork’s independent coffee shops will once again throw open their doors after dark this week as Coffee House Lates returns this Thursday and Friday (27-28 November) for a two-night celebration of the city’s café culture.

A Cork City Council Cork Night Time Economy initiative organised by the Cork Business Association (CBA), Coffee House Lates aims to transform cafés into lively, inclusive night time social spaces, with venues remaining open until 10pm and hosting an array of creative evening events. The programme gives businesses a chance to trial late-night openings, attract new customers, and contribute to a more diverse nighttime offering in the city.

Fiona Collins, Cork City’s Nighttime Economy Advisor, said the initiative builds on growing demand for new ways to socialise after dark. “Following the success of last year’s events, we are continuing our push to diversify Cork’s nighttime economy, and this is a great initiative that redefines what a night out in Cork City can be. The diversity of things to do at night is the hallmark of the urban experience and Cork should be no different. .”

Dave O’Brien, President of the Cork Business Association, added: “This initiative is designed to celebrate our cafe culture and the discovery of new evening spaces. We’re offering the public a different way to socialise after dark.”

Below is the full programme of events to choose from:

Thursday, November 27th

OLD TOWN TAQUIERIA — Origins & Aromas: An Evening with Maher’s Coffee

Pembroke Street | 7pm–8:30pm

A guided tasting exploring coffee origins, roast profiles, and brewing methods—ideal for beginners and aficionados alike.

CAFÉ 115 — Open Jazz Session

Oliver Plunkett Street | 8pm–10pm

An open-stage jazz jam featuring the 115 house band and surprise guests. Musicians are welcome to join on the night.

BAKESTONE CAFÉ — Matcha & Mindfulness

Perry Street | SOLD OUT

Slow down, sip with intention, and immerse yourself in the rich heritage of matcha with Soko, a certified tea master from Japan.

THE GRUMPY BAKERS — Coffee House Lates with Potteria

Washington Street | SOLD OUT

A festive pottery-painting night with seasonal treats. A waitlist is available in-store.

NÁDÚR DELI — Get Festive At Nádúr Deli

Douglas Street | 6pm–9pm

A warm, atmospheric evening featuring live music, art prints by Riki Mats, zines and books from In The Fold, plus toasties, natural wines, mulled apple, pastries and speciality coffee. Visitors can also browse the Nano Nagle Place shop for unique gifts beneath its towering Christmas tree.

Friday, November 28th

GREENWICH — The Foxford Café Cookbook Launch

Caroline Street | 6pm–7pm

Head Chef Kathleen Flavin launches the Foxford Café Cookbook with a talk, complimentary Irish Bean & Goose hot chocolate, and signed books for purchase.

THE LOUGH CAFÉ — Christmas Wreath Workshop with Verd Houseplants

Lough Road | 7pm

A festive wreath-making workshop with all materials supplied. Enjoy mulled wine and coffee during the workshop. Tickets available via Verd’s channels.

DUKES COFFEE COMPANY — Swing into Christmas

Careys Lane | 6.30pm

Festive coffee, mulled wine, canapés and live music from Ivy Favier.

BUTTER BUBBLE — Coffee House Lates on Oliver Plunkett Street

Oliver Plunkett Street | Until 9pm

A Black Friday breather offering free marshmallow pops and Christmas cookies with every purchase.

FILTER ESPRESSO AND BREW BAR — Art Exhibition with Éist

George’s Quay | 7pm–9pm

Local art, cosy atmosphere, and the first taste of Filter’s new winter menu.

BONAME PATISSERIE — Paint & Coffee: Sip, Paint, Sleigh!

North Main Street | SOLD OUT (9pm–10.30pm)

A festive guided paint night with snacks, drinks and Boname pastries. Waitlist available in-store.

GUJI COFFEE BAR — Winter Special Night with Cosy Tunes

Paul Street | Until 9pm

The launch of GUJI’s Winter Spiced Latte and Matcha, toasted-marshmallow hot chocolates, and live music from Jade Star Murphy and Cian Harris.

BRIGHTSIDE CAFÉ — Crumb Cookies Pop-up

Washington Street | 5pm–9pm

Warm cookies, ice cream, and full hot drinks menu—ideal for a Black Friday treat.

CAFÉ 115 — Bleeps & Bloops

Oliver Plunkett Street | 9pm–2am

In collaboration with Cork City Council and the Electronic Music Council, an experimental electronic-music space followed by a late-night social with local producers and DJs.

PLUGD RECORDS — Out Side In

Cornmarket Street | 6-10pm

Plugd Records, LIGHTER Music, and Brian’s Wines present a late night screen and spin. Experimental film soundtracked by ambient and electronic music on vinyl

Businesses participating in Coffee House Lates are supported by the CBA, with the aim of nurturing a sustainable, vibrant late-night café culture in Cork City. More information is available at corkbusiness.ie.