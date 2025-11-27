Portraits of Munster Women at UCC

27 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Artworks depict trailblazing women with ties to Cork, including Nano Nagle, Joanne O’Riordan, and Dr. Evelyn Grant

A significant new series of contemporary fine art portraits celebrating pioneering women from across Munster, including remarkable figures and artists connected to Cork such as Nano Nagle, Joanne O’Riordan, and Dr. Evelyn Grant– have been unveiled at University College Cork (UCC).

Commissioned as part of Accenture’s Women on Walls at UCC, 11 trailblazing women from, or with links to, the Munster region are featured in the portraits. The collection was officially unveiled today at a ceremony in UCC’s historic Aula Maxima, where they will now be displayed as part of the UCC Art Collection.

Following a powerful public response to an open call for subject nominations, more than 600 submissions were received in 2024. 11 subjects were then selected by a panel of UCC staff and student leaders. The commissioned portraits were created by Irish-based artists Gerry Davis, Vanessa Jones, Vera Klute, and Julianne Guinee, selected following a competitive open call for artists led by Business to Arts.

The series of four portraits (three individual portraits and one group portrait) are as follows:

Commissioned Artist Subject Gerry Davis Edna O’Brien (1930–2024), novelist, memoirist, playwright and poet Vanessa Jones Honora “Nano” Nagle (1718–1784), pioneering educator and founder of the Presentation Sisters Vera Klute Joanne O’Riordan, sports journalist, disability activist and motivational speaker Julianne Guinee Group portrait of: Brigid Carmody, Coordinator of Cork Traveller Women’s Network, a grass-roots community organisation that works for Traveller rights, leadership, culture and heritage. Mary Crilly, feminist activist and founding member and CEO of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork. Dr. Myra Cullinane, medical doctor, barrister and Senior Dublin District coroner who held the Stardust inquests. Dr. Evelyn Grant, musician, broadcaster, educator, arts advocate, social entrepreneur and co-founder of the Cork Pops Orchestra. Dr. Naomi Masheti, psychologist, three-time UCC graduate and Programme Director of the Cork Migrant Centre. Dr. Patricia Sheahan, consultant palliative care physician and head of palliative care at University Hospital Kerry. Caitríona Twomey, volunteer co-ordinator of Cork Penny Dinners, a charity that offers food and support to anyone in need. Dola Twomey, therapist/activist at the Sexual Violence Centre Cork.

Speaking at the unveiling, Professor John O’Halloran, President of UCC, said: “We are deeply proud to unveil these portraits of extraordinary women at UCC today. Each of these trailblazers has shaped our society with courage, conviction, and a vision for a more inclusive and just world. They have broken barriers, challenged convention, and redefined what leadership looks like. By placing their portraits at the heart of our campus, we honour their remarkable legacy and reaffirm our commitment to inspiring future generations to lead with purpose, compassion, and courage.”

Dr. Michelle Cullen, Managing Director and Inclusion & Diversity Lead, Accenture in Ireland, said: “Accenture’s Women on Walls is about who we see, and who we celebrate, in our public institutions. Too often women’s contributions go unseen and uncelebrated. These magnificent portraits of eleven remarkable Munster women help redress that imbalance. We are honoured to partner with UCC and Business to Arts to showcase their legacies for generations to come.”

Louise O’Reilly, Chief Executive, Business to Arts, added: “This commission is a significant contribution to contemporary portrait painting in Ireland, and these powerful works of art capture the essence and spirit of these incredible women. For Business to Arts, Accenture’s Women on Walls at UCC exemplifies the kind of purposeful partnership we strive to enable – where business and the arts work together to inspire, to challenge, and to shape the world around us.”

Accenture’s Women on Walls is a campaign that seeks to make women leaders visible through a series of commissioned portraits that will create a lasting cultural legacy for Ireland. The campaign began in 2016 with the Royal Irish Academy, followed by a second campaign with RCSI in 2019, and a third with DCU in 2020.

UCC is proud to hold Silver Athena Swan accreditation, recognising its ongoing commitment to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion across the university. In 2025, UCC launched its inaugural Athena Swan Trailblazer Award, celebrating pioneers and innovators dedicated to making Ireland a more inclusive and equal society. Women on Walls at UCC builds on this commitment by making the contributions of outstanding Munster women permanently on display in the Aula Maxima, inspiring current and future generations.