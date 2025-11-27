City Hall’s planning permission website is now easier to use

26 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has gone live with a new internal planning system, Agile Planning, and a new external Citizens Portal with effect from Wednesday 26th November 2025. All planning applications submitted to Cork City Council from Wednesday 26th November will be searchable on the Citizens Portal, which will be available to access from here. Planning applications that have had a final grant issued on or before Wednesday 19th November will also be searchable on the Citizens Portal.

For planning applications that are still under consideration or are awaiting a decision from An Coimisiún Pleanála, please use the “Planning Enquiry – Text” or “Planning Enquiry – Map” search functions as normal.

Online submissions in relation to planning applications received from Wednesday 26th November can be made via the Citizens Portal.

Select “citizens planing portal” on https://www.corkcity.ie/en/council-services/services/planning/search-for-a-planning-application/