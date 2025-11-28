From the 1st of December, for a period of time, on street parking and Cork County Council car parks will be free (with time restrictions) in Bandon, Kinsale, Fermoy, Mallow, Macroom, Cobh and Youghal.

Why not take advantage of the free parking and #ShopLocal to support local businesses this Christmas.

Bandon – Free parking on street and car parks. Normal time restrictions continue to apply. Dates will be from 1st December to 4th January inclusive

Kinsale – Free parking on street and car parks. Normal time restrictions continue to apply. Dates will be from 1st December to 4th January inclusive

Fermoy – Free parking in Council car parks. Normal time restrictions continue to apply. Free on street parking on Saturdays only. Dates will be from 1st December to January 4th

Mallow – Free parking on street and car parks. Normal time restrictions continue to apply. All Car parking free from 1st December to January 4th

Macroom – The first 2 hours of on-street car parking to be free and charges will apply thereafter. All Council car parks remain free of charge. Normal time restrictions continue to apply. 2 hour free parking to run from 1st December to 31st December.

Cobh – Free parking but normal time restrictions apply. Dates will be from 1st December to 4th January inclusive

Youghal – Free parking but normal time restrictions apply. Dates will be from 1st December to 4th January inclusive