McDonald’s Douglas refurbishment cost €3m

29 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

McDonald’s Ireland recently reopened its Douglas restaurant in Cork following a major refurbishment project worth over €3 million. Located to the West of Douglas Village, the restaurant has been serving happy Cork customers since 1989.

The restaurant reopened to customers earlier in November 2025, with friends, families, and McDonald’s crew members joiing together on Saturday, November 22nd, to mark the re-opening.

The significant investment in the new-look restaurant is set to create an additional 30 jobs over the coming months, bringing the total number of employees at the restaurant to more than 130.

The refurbishment forms part of McDonald’s newest restaurant upgrade programme, which is seeing the brand shake up the way its stores across the UK and Ireland operate.

The upgraded restaurant design has been developed to reflect the variety in ordering methods, as well as to keep pace with customer expectations now and in the future.

Upgrades to the McDonald’s Douglas restaurant includes a new kitchen design with a bigger order assembly area helping to deliver a faster and more efficient experience for customers and crew. The refurb also welcomes a remodelled dining area, refurbished customers’ toilets, separate McDelivery room and an expanded drive-thru lane to accommodate additional orders during busy periods.

A new kitchen design will see a bigger order assembly area that will allow extra capacity for the crew to undertake more orders and serve more quickly than ever before. Improvements have also been made to the crew member room to create a more relaxing and comfortable space for employees.

McDonald’s Douglas is owned and operated by Franchisee Jim Ronayne, who also manages several McDonald’s restaurants across Cork, including Mallow, Commons Road, Blackpool, Musgrave Park in Cork City and Clonmel in Tipperary.

Commenting on the reopening, Jim Ronayne said: “We’re thrilled to welcome customers back to our newly refurbished McDonald’s Douglas restaurant. Following an intensive refurbishment of our restaurant, we are excited for our loyal guests to experience the upgrades firsthand. The enhancements to McDonald’s Douglas are designed to deliver a faster, more seamless and more convenient experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

The McDonald’s restaurant in Douglas Drive Through is open 24 hours 7 days a week and the instore is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00p.m. Customers can also place orders through delivery partners JustEat, Deliveroo and UberEats.