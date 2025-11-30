Expansion of flights from Cork Airport to continental hub airports

30 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport will deliver a major connectivity boost next summer with more services to key European hub airports with leading airline partners.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will operate three daily flights to Amsterdam Schiphol year-round.

Air France resumes daily services to Paris Charles de Gaulle from March 1, with up to 10 flights per week in peak season.

Lufthansa to increase Cork – Frankfurt flights to five per week, and six per week in peak season.

Five of the world’s most recognised airlines will connect Cork to Europe’s busiest airport hubs.

With major schedule enhancements, long-haul travel starting from Cork Airport has never been easier.

Long-haul travel and global connectivity for passengers across the South of Ireland is set to receive a significant boost next summer as Cork Airport recently announced some major schedule increases with some of the world’s most recognised airlines. The schedule improvements will provide passengers from across the South of Ireland with unrivalled access to some of Europe’s best connected airport hubs and more choice for long haul travel with seamless onward connections to hundreds of destinations worldwide.

German flag carrier, Lufthansa will increase its Cork – Frankfurt service to five flights per week, strengthening links to Germany and offering connections to over 150 destinations across Lufthansa’s worldwide network. At peak periods during the summer season, Lufthansa will offer six flights per week, and it will mark the second consecutive summer of expansion for the airline’s services from Cork. SWISS International Air Lines, through its subsidiary airline, Edelweiss will return to Cork Airport with its twice-weekly service to Zurich even earlier next summer (from March 31), with onward connections to 70 European and 25 long-haul destinations.

Following the announcement of three daily services this winter, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will maintain that strong connectivity with three daily services to Amsterdam Schiphol next summer. Amsterdam Schiphol is one of Europe’s most important international hubs and passengers can connect onwards with KLM to over 160 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. The French flag carrier Air France, which is currently operating a year-round Cork – Paris Charles de Gaulle service, will resume daily services to Paris earlier next year (from March 1). In providing direct access to the French capital, one of the world’s busiest airports and the Air France global network, the airline will offer up to 10 flights per week from Cork to Paris during the peak travel period next summer.

Finally, as Cork Airport’s busiest route (by both frequency and passengers carried), Aer Lingus will maintain its four-times daily service to London Heathrow, offering onward connections to over 130 destinations across the wider British Airways global network – with routes to North America, Latin America & Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Next summer’s increased European hub connectivity cements Cork Airport’s role in providing the best international connectivity for passengers across the South of Ireland. Passengers can enjoy starting their long-haul journeys with ease and convenience, flying from Europe’s Best Regional Airport.

Announcing the news of Cork Airport’s increased European hub connectivity, Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development & Communications at Cork Airport, said: “Having frequent, convenient connections to some of Europe’s biggest hub airports is a key part of our business model. From Cork, passengers can connect to any corner of the world with some of Europe’s biggest and recognisable carriers. Good hub connectivity benefits both business and leisure passengers alike, and we’re proud to offer the best air connectivity for our customers across the South of Ireland.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD praised the increased connectivity by saying: “Strong connectivity to and from Cork Airport is of vital importance to the region – for business, for tourism and is good for the regional economy. Cork Airport is worth over €1 billion to the Irish economy each year and I am delighted that the airline connections between Cork and the main European hubs of Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt and Zurich will grow even further next summer. I would like to commend the team at Cork Airport for delivering that growth.”

The increased hub connectivity is a positive development from a trade, inbound tourism and foreign direct investment perspective. In welcoming the news, Dave O’Brien, President, Cork Business Association (CBA), said: “Cork Airport’s increased services to the main European hubs can only benefit the city and surrounding areas in terms of increased foreign direct investment into Cork. It will also make it easier for local businesses expanding into Europe and beyond, and Cork will get the benefit of increased inbound tourism with this growth in services. Well done Cork Airport and keep pushing on.”

Whilst benefitting business, the increased hub connectivity will also provide more choice for passengers travelling for leisure and long-haul holidays. Tom Randles, President, Irish Travel Agents Association and Managing Director at Barter’s Travelnet added: “It is fantastic to see some of Europe’s biggest airlines expanding their presence at Cork Airport. The enhanced hub connectivity will offer leisure passengers significantly greater choice and easier access to long-haul holiday destinations. With expanded schedules to major European gateways operated by leading international airlines, long-haul journeys beginning from Cork Airport will be smoother and more convenient than ever.