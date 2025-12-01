Former VP at Dell Technologies appointed to Charity board

1 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bob Savage brings 36 years of leadership experience to charity role

Bob Savage, former Site Leader and Vice President at Dell Technologies, Cork has joined the board of The Crann Centre. The engineer and business leader brings a wealth of experience to the role at a time when the charity, which supports children and adults living with neuro-physical disabilities and their families, is focused on securing a sustainably-funded future.

The organisation has seen significant growth in demand over the last three years, with the number of families registered for its services more than doubling from 380 in 2023 to over 800 in 2025. The Crann Centre relies on fundraising activities for the majority of its budget.

Mr. Savage has served on the board of Enterprise Ireland, the American Chamber of Commerce and is currently strategic advisor to 3Sixty and is a board member of Tyndall National Institute. He is also a former chair of the governing body at Munster Technical University, one of the Crann Centre’s key community partners.

Mr. Savage’s first encounter with Crann was in 2022 when his team at Dell took part in the charity’s Corporate Volunteering programme. This led to a close partnership between the neighbouring organisations and in the last year culminated in an award-winning collaboration, which harnessed AI for social good by streamlining Crann’s intake processes.

Bob Savage said: “It is a privilege to join the board of such a special organisation. The compassion and commitment shown by everyone involved is inspiring, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a cause that genuinely changes lives”

Crann Founder and Board Chair, Kate Jarvey said: “We welcome Bob’s appointment as a major vote of confidence in Crann from a trusted and respected business leader. High standards of governance and stewardship were a founding principle of the Crann Centre and Bob’s addition to the Board will serve to enhance this.”

Crann Chief Executive, Padraig Mallon added: “Bob’s commitment to community is one of the hallmarks of his long and distinguished career. The leadership team at Crann are looking forward to working with him in building a sustainable organisation to serve the families who rely on us for support. His focus on inclusivity in the workplace as well as his vision and experience in technology, education, skills and infrastructure make Bob the ideal fit to help Crann on its mission to improve health and wellbeing outcomes and opportunities for its clients and their families.”