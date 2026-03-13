ESB’s Improvement Works at Carrigadrohid Recreational Areas

13 March 2026

By Tom Collins

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has praised the ESB for carrying out clean-up and improvement works at two recreational parking areas along the road between Coachford and Macroom, just before Carrigadrohid village.

Deputy O’Shea said the works have significantly improved the appearance and accessibility of the two areas, which are frequently used by locals, walkers, anglers and visitors enjoying the scenic surroundings of the River Lee.

“The ESB deserve great credit for the work that has recently been completed at these two parking and recreational areas outside Carrigadrohid. These locations are regularly used by people who stop to take in the beautiful views of the river and surrounding countryside, and the clean-up has made a very noticeable difference,” Deputy O’Shea said.

“The removal of overgrowth, the general tidying of the sites and improvements to the parking areas make these spots safer and more welcoming for everyone who uses them.”

Deputy O’Shea said that maintaining such amenities is important for both the local community and tourism in the wider Coachford–Macroom area.

“These areas may seem small in scale, but they are very important to the local community and to visitors travelling through the area. They provide safe places for people to stop, enjoy the scenery, go for a walk or access the river for fishing.”

“I want to sincerely thank the ESB and the staff involved for taking the initiative to carry out this work. It demonstrates the positive role the ESB continues to play in maintaining and enhancing amenities around the River Lee.”

Deputy O’Shea added that continued cooperation between local communities and organisations like the ESB is essential to ensure these valuable amenities are protected and maintained into the future.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the ESB and local stakeholders to ensure that amenities like these are preserved and improved for the benefit of everyone who lives in and visits the area,” he said.