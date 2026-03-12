Cork County Council sends delegations to USA for 2026 St Patrick’s Day engagements

12 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Delegations from Cork County are to visit Chicago, Detroit, and New York as part of the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day engagements. These high‑level visits will provide a valuable platform to promote Cork County’s economic and tourism strengths while further strengthening existing partnerships with Cook County and the City of Detroit.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, will lead official delegations to New York and Chicago as part of the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day programme. While in New York, the Mayor will attend the Cork BP&P Association of New York’s 141st Annual St. Patrick’s Dinner, as well as a series of formal engagements including meetings with the IDA, the Consulate General of Ireland, and Tourism Ireland. Mayor Linehan Foley will also participate in the New York St. Patrick’s Day Parade. In Chicago, the Mayor will meet with the Consul General and representatives of the Cook County – Cork County Joint Partnership, and will take part in the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade as part of the official itinerary.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the Cork County Cook County Sistership agreement. The partnership has served to develop international trade and develop and strengthen relations between companies, institutions, organisations, and individual entrepreneurs.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr. Ian Doyle will lead the delegation to Detroit, attending the St Patrick’s Day parade there, as well as visiting Corktown, a neighbourhood settled by many Cork emigrants during the Famine. The Deputy Mayor will also attend meetings with the Mayor of Detroit, the Gaelic League/Irish American League, Bill Ford and Consult for State of Michigan, Joe McGill.

New York Itinerary

7th March – The County Cork Benevolent Patriotic and Protective Association of New York’s 141st Annual St. Patrick’s Ball

9th March – Meeting with Consulate General of Ireland

9th March – Meeting with IDA Ireland

17th March – New York St. Patricks Day Parade

18th March – Meeting with Tourism Ireland

18th March – Meeting with the Co. Cork B.P.& P Association of New York

Chicago Itinerary

11th March – Welcome Reception, Theatre on the Lake

12th March – Meeting with Consul General, Mr. Brian Cahalane

12th March – Cook County Board Room Meeting

12th March – Cook County Cork County Joint Partnership Meeting

12th March – Mayor’s Reception for Cork County Cook County

13th March – Irish American Partnership Breakfast

13th March – Irish Fellowship Dinner

14th March – Chicago St Patricks Day Parade

Detroit Itinerary

13th March – Meetup in Corktown

13th March – Meeting with Mayor of Detroit, Mayor Sheffield

14th March – Gaelic League/Irish American League Lunch

14th March – Meeting with Mr Bill Ford

14th March – Visit Detroit Dinner

15th March – Detroit St. Patricks Day Parade

16th March – Meeting with Consult for State of Michigan, Joe McGill

Delegates New York

Moira Murrell, Chief Executive, Cork County Council

Cllr. Micheal Hegarty

Eileen Coleman, Director of Services, Cork County Council

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley

Delegates Chicago

Cllr. Caroline Cronin

Cllr. William O’Leary

Karina Cremin, Senior Executive Officer, Cork County Council

Ger Barry, Director of Services, Cork County Council

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley

Delegates Detroit

Deputy Mayor, Cllr. Ian Doyle

Cllr. Audrey Buckley

Keith Jones, Director of Services, Cork County Council