Metropole Hotel teams up with CBC rugby programme

7 April 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Historic hotel is confirmed as official partner of the Cork school’s rugby community

The Metropole Hotel has been confirmed as an official partner of the rugby programme at Christian Brothers College Cork, which will help to further support students both on and off the field.

The collaboration of the two historic institutions is set to benefit hundreds of students and it highlights the hotel’s commitment to supporting local community projects and organisations.

The Metropole Hotel’s CBC Rugby Partnership will be for three years and among the benefits is a plan to develop an educational link that promotes hospitality as a meaningful and rewarding career choice for students.

The Metropole Hotel has a strong historic connection to local rugby and the CBC community as the hotel’s ground floor was once home to Lawson’s Outfitters. Lawson’s was a renowned sporting goods store owned by CBC past pupil and Past Pupils Union (PPU) President in 1972, Bill O’Brien, and was associated with the supply of uniforms and rugby kits.

Lawson’s, whose original signage can still be seen on the building of the Metropole, is believed to have played a role in the production of traditional international caps. It was also believed to be a local distribution point for match tickets with many Christian Brothers College students among its customers over the years.

General Manager of the Metropole Hotel, Louise McNamara said: “This partnership directly aligns with The Metropole Hotel’s community ethos and CSR commitment to supporting local education, youth development, and sport in Cork. CBC’s long-standing reputation for excellence, both academically and on the field, mirrors The Metropole’s heritage of quality, pride, and Cork spirit. Together, we can foster meaningful connections between Cork’s business leaders, families, and future generations of athletes.”

Principal of CBC Cork, David Lordon added: “We are proud to welcome the Metropole Hotel as the official partner of our rugby programme here in CBC and wish to thank them for their generous support. For well over a century as near neighbours in this historic part of the city, CBC and the Metropole have played an important role in Cork’s civic life and culture, and have made significant contributions to its development.

This exciting partnership is a recognition of our shared history, but it is also an important investment in our young people and in the future. Through their involvement with CBC going forward, the Metropole is supporting exciting developments in Christians Rugby, demonstrating their belief in the next generation of young people and, in particular, the sporting potential of our players.”

Former Munster fly-half Jonny Holland is CBC’s Rugby Elite Performance Director. He said: “I’m delighted to welcome the support of The Metropole to our rugby programme. Strong partnerships like this play a crucial role in enabling us to provide the best possible environment for our players to develop, both on and off the pitch.

Our rugby programme is founded on a strong connection with our community. As a partner, The Metropole will play an important role in building on these foundations and strengthening our ongoing commitment to the CBC Rugby community.”