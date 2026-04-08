8 April 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Diocese of Cork and Ross announces dates for the annual pilgrimage to Lourdes.

The Diocese of Cork and Ross has officially announced its annual pilgrimage to Lourdes, taking place from 18th to 23rd September 2026, led by the Bishop of Cork & Ross, Most Rev. Fintan Gavin D.D.

This pilgrimage will be flying directly from Cork airport to Lourdes.

A detailed programme of activities at the Sanctuary has been prepared by the Joe Walsh Tours team in Lourdes in conjunction with the Diocese, including a visits to the places associated with Saint Bernadette and a guided walking tour of the Grotto Domain visiting the Grotto, the Baths, the Basilicas and the Stations of the Cross.

Pilgrims will also have the opportunity to take part in the Blessing of the Sick, the Blessed Sacrament and the Torchlight Processions.

Details

18th to 23rd September 2026

Direct flight from Cork to Lourdes

Transfer on arrival to accommodation in Lourdes

5 nights accommodation in a range of superb hotels at the Sanctuary: Hotel Agena (€1,025 per person sharing), Saint Sauveur ( €1,049 per person sharing), Eliseo Hotel (€1,049 per person sharing), La Solitude (€1,049 per person sharing), Panorama Hotel (€1,049 per person sharing)

Breakfast, lunch and dinner each day

One 20kg check-in bag and one small cabin bag

For more details and bookings visit: https://joewalshtours.ie