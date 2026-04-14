Youghal to Host County Mayor’s Charity Gala

14 April 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Mayor’s gala will raise funds for Youghal RNLI, Down Syndrome Cork and Cancer Connect Youghal

Youghal will host one of Cork’s flagship charity events this May, as the County Mayor’s annual charity gala comes to the east Cork town for a seaside‑themed evening of fundraising and celebration.

The County Mayor’s Charity Gala 2026 will take place at the Walter Raleigh Hotel on Saturday 2nd May, with guests gathering from 6pm for the annual event, which raises funds for charities working locally and across the county.

This year’s gala will support RNLI Youghal, Down Syndrome Cork and Cancer Connect Youghal, with all proceeds from the night going directly to the three organisations.

The evening will include a drinks reception on arrival, a three‑course dinner showcasing local produce, live entertainment and dancing, along with a charity raffle offering a range of prizes.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said hosting the Gala in her hometown made this year’s occasion particularly special, commenting:

“The Mayor’s Charity Gala is always a very special night, but this year feels particularly meaningful for me as we bring the event to my hometown of Youghal.”

“There’s something very special about this part of the world, especially as we head into summer, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming people from across the county to enjoy a relaxed, fun evening by the sea. Most importantly, it’s a chance for us all to come together and support three incredible charities doing vital work in our communities.”

The evening will feature a relaxed seaside theme, with guests asked to embrace light, bright summer vibes. With music, dancing and a strong social element, organisers say the Gala is set to be one of the highlights of the County’s social calendar.

Tickets for the County Mayor’s Charity Gala can be purchased at:

https://corkcountycouncil.clr.events/140111