Cork Airport to erect solar panels over ‘Holiday Blue car park’ to generate 20% of airport’s electricity needs into the future

14 April 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport to deliver Ireland’s largest solar-powered carport

Cork Airport has announced that it will deliver Ireland’s largest solar-powered carport, in conjunction with Greenvolt Next. A solar carport is a dual-purpose structure, where a canopy is constructed and fitted with a roof of photovoltaic (PV) panels. The solar carport will provide shelter for parked cars in the Holiday Blue car park while also generating up to 20% of the airport’s electricity needs into the future.

The landmark project, which is expected to be completed in August 2027, has been grant supported by the Department of Transport and Department of Climate, Environment and Energy. Minister Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State, Jerry Buttimer TD attended the contract signing by Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport and John Carty, Chief Commercial Officer, Greenvolt Next.

The 1.7 MW carport, which is being constructed over the existing Holiday Blue car park, shall be rolled out in two phases – the first of which will start in early summer, with the second stage to commence in October. Once completed in late summer 2027, it is envisaged that the 3,696 solar panels and 5 inverters will generate 1.5 GWh of renewable energy each year for the airport.

As well as delivering renewable energy and lowering CO₂ emissions at the airport by 355,056 KG based on Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) data, the carport will reduce annual electricity costs and boost operational efficiency by enabling on-site energy generation.

In 2025, Cork Airport experienced its busiest year ever for passenger traffic, with a total of 3.46 million passengers. It was also named as Europe’s Best Regional Airport by Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, acknowledging its efforts in promoting inbound tourism, adding new routes and its commitment to sustainable business. Cork Airport was also named as the “Best Performing Commercial Semi-State” for energy reduction by SEAI for two years running (2021, 2022).

This new solar carport will further strengthen Cork Airport’s sustainability credentials and forms a key part of the airport’s overall sustainability strategy.

The works on the construction of the new solar carport will be swiftly followed by an extension to the existing Holiday Blue Car Park, with 669 more long-term car parking spaces. Of those new spaces, 32 will be dedicated spaces for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM). The car park extension will also include new internal roadways, more trolley bays, attenuation and drainage work, along with tasteful landscaping works with a focus on native Irish plant species.

Speaking at Cork Airport, Minister for Transport and Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O’Brien TD said: “The project was supported with over €2 million in Exchequer funding under the Regional State Airports Sustainability Programme. This programme was developed in 2024 to support regional state airports to reach their carbon emission reduction targets and build resilience against climate change. Cork Airport was named as the “Best Performing Commercial Semi-State” for energy reduction by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) for two years running (2021, 2022). This new solar carport will strengthen Cork Airport’s sustainability credentials and forms a key part of the airport’s overall sustainability strategy. The solar carport will generate up to 20% of the airport’s electricity needs into the future.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD, added: “Government recognises the important role regional airports play in their areas and in regional development. Cork Airport recorded its busiest year on record in 2025 with 3.46 million passengers choosing to use the airport which plays an important role in connecting the region to global markets, attracting investment and boosting inbound tourism. This targeted support is an indication of the importance Government attaches to regional State airports developing sustainable energy practices.”

Niall MacCarthy Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We understand the need for more sustainable operations at airports, which is why Cork Airport is investing in Ireland’s largest solar carport today. We acknowledge the support of daa Group, the Department of Transport and the Department of Climate, Environment and Energy for making this exciting project happen. We will meet our 2030 energy reduction targets, and we are proud to confirm that.”

Owen Power, CEO, Greenvolt Next Ireland, added: “Our aim is to make renewable energy easy, and this solar carport does exactly that by enabling Cork Airport to be more resourceful, have more control, and use more reliable infrastructure. It will also deliver tangible benefits from both a financial and environmental perspective. We look forward to working with Cork Airport to both creating the largest solar carport in Ireland and future-proofing the aviation sector.”