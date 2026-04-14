Renew your passport now

14 April 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea is encouraging people across Cork North West and beyond to check their passports now and renew them online if necessary, as part of the Government’s 2026 Passport Renewal Campaign.

The call comes following confirmation from the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, that more than a quarter of a million passports have already been issued so far this year.

Deputy O’Shea said “As we head towards the busy summer travel period, it is vital that people take a few minutes now to check if their passport is still in date. Too often, families only realise at the last minute that a passport has expired, which can cause unnecessary stress and disruption to holiday plans.”

He highlighted the ease and convenience of the Passport Online service, which allows adults and children of all ages—including new-born babies—to apply from the comfort of their home.

“I strongly encourage everyone to use the online system. It is fast, secure and user-friendly. Applying early and submitting the required supporting documents promptly will ensure your application is processed without delay,” Deputy O’Shea added.

He also reminded travellers that processing times only begin once all documentation has been received by the Passport Service.

“Planning ahead is key. By renewing your passport online now, you can avoid last-minute issues and enjoy a stress-free start to your holiday,” he said.

Deputy O’Shea concluded by urging constituents to visit the official Passport Online website and take action today to ensure they are travel-ready for 2026.