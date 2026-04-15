Maxi Zoo opens new store in Mallow

15 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Pet store officially opens its sixth outlet in Cork

Maxi Zoo has celebrated its 20th anniversary with the official opening of its first store in North Cork creating six full and part-time jobs. The new outlet in Mallow, located at Park Road next to the Dairygold Co-Op, is the pet retailer’s sixth store in Cork and its 35th in Ireland.

Founded in Ballincollig in 2006, Maxi Zoo has grown to become Ireland’s largest speciality pet retailer, employing a total of 400 people across 17 counties. The company already has five stores across Cork city and county, operating in Ballincollig, Blackpool, Turner’s Cross, Mahon and Midleton.

To mark the official opening, Maxi Zoo held a family-friendly weekend over Easter with face painters, balloon modellers and treats for children and their pets.

Maxi Zoo has seen an increase in demand for specialist pet products and the new store offers a wide range of food, accessories and care products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles and small animals.

Managing Director of Maxi Zoo Ireland Enrico De Luca said: “Our store in Mallow marks the first outlet in North Cork and we are really excited about meeting customers from across the region, whether they’re popping in to buy food for their pet or are seeking advice from one of our in-store pet experts. The opening weekend was a great success and we had lots of fun with families and their pets. Maxi Zoo’s expansion since its establishment 20 years ago has been a phenomenal experience to be a part of and we have seen first-hand the care and attention that people are seeking for their pets.”

As part of the opening, Maxi Zoo confirmed partnerships with local sports clubs – the company will be a sponsor of Mallow GAA signage and a jersey sponsor for the under 15s Mallow United AFC Under 15s team.

Enrico De Luca added: “Developing strong relationships with the local community has always been a core value of Maxi Zoo and we are thrilled to be able to confirm partnerships with Mallow GAA and Mallow United AFC. We would like to wish both clubs the very best of luck for the season ahead.”

For more information visit www.maxizoo.ie or, visit Maxi Zoo on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.