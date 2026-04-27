What are the changes coming into force for the Irish iGaming market?

27 April 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

For anyone interested or involved in the Irish iGaming market, the landscape is set for a significant shake up. Earlier this year (2026) in February, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) made the seismic change to commence operating as a centralised regulator. The move handed the GRAI a new textbook of powers that will inevitably alter the iGaming industry in Ireland. Whether that is for the better or worse remains to be seen, but that shift in regulatory approach marks a significant moment for online gambling activity in the country.

While the overall effects of the shift will unveil themselves in the coming months, there are a few things that the iGaming industry can expect from the GRAI under their new role as independent regulators.

Wholesale Changes to Licensing

The biggest change that will ultimately have a knock-on effect on other aspects of the iGaming industry affects licensing. Previously, the GRAI took a much lighter approach to the regulating of online gambling in the country. That stance has now shifted to the other end of the scale with strict licensing requirements brought in for any operators looking to export their product to the Irish public.

Along with standard requirements involving financial integrity, technical compliance, and appropriate security policies, operators will also have to uphold the duty to protect players from risks such as gambling addiction. This nothing new for operators that are legally licensed in Ireland such as TonyBet Ireland and is a factor that usually sits top of the agenda for all other centralised markets.

For the playing public, the effects should be largely positive, with more protective measures and attention paid to player activity and the ability to spot risk in advance. However, a decision will need to be made by companies looking to operate in Ireland. As seen in the UK with the responsibility measures introduced to make game play safer, such as the ban on credit cards for gambling purposes and bonus buy games, operating under a single, stricter framework can have fixed consequences.

Changes to Advertising

Alongside safety measures focused on players and their spending, changes to advertising rules will meet operators looking to find an iGaming home in Ireland. The GRAI have already implemented restrictions when it comes to advertising a product with a lengthy watershed window scheduled between 05:30am and 9:00pm each day. Between these hours, the advertising of gambling is strictly prohibited.

And should operators decide to go down the social media route instead, they will also be met with restrictions, with players of legal age having to consent to receiving notifications to see adverts. The advertising rules have been largely met with approval, due to the protection it gives children and underage people in general. However, one argument has been lobbied that the lack of advertising actually makes it harder to spot the difference between legal and illegal operators.

Harsher Punishments

Up until the change in the regulatory structure, Ireland had taken a more lenient approach. But with iGaming activity ramping up across the world, the decision has been made to fall in line with the norm across the international market. Overall, it means a stricter stance against any dangers or risks to the industry. And this includes more significant punishments for any individual or operator that crosses the lines drawn by the GRAI. Prison sentences of up to eight years and fines that can push €20 million will hopefully ensure that the Irish license is taken seriously.

Calm before the Storm

Right now, the iGaming world knows of the regulatory framework and the new set of regulations outlined by the GRAI. However, the real impact of the shift to a centralised system will be seen in the coming years. Legal teams will be trying to make sense of the new system for their respective operator, while Irish iGaming enthusiasts will be accessing their bookmarked favourites to see what has changed.

With the passion Irish people have for gambling, there is an established customer base. The iGaming industry is ultimately measured on entertainment value, but there are many boxes to tick to ensure the successful and responsible running of the iGaming market in Ireland. People around the world will be eager to see what balance is struck.