Cork firm is official sponsor of Ryder Cup

26 April 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The COrk HQ’ed Musgrave, is proud to announce its role as an Official Supporter of the 2027 Ryder Cup, set to take place at Adare Manor, Co. Limerick in September 2027. This landmark partnership brings together one of Europe’s most successful family-owned businesses, with 150 years of heritage, with one of the world’s greatest sporting events, as the nation prepares to host the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2006.

Through this partnership, Musgrave will activate across its portfolio of leading brands, including SuperValu, Centra, Donnybrook Fair, and Musgrave MarketPlace, engaging communities, customers and colleagues across the island of Ireland.

The Ryder Cup 2027, golf’s most iconic team tournament, is expected to be one of the largest sporting events ever held in Ireland, attracting a global audience. With its long-standing commitment to supporting Irish producers and delivering exceptional food experiences, Musgrave will help showcase Ireland’s food, culture and hospitality through its brands, which includes a network of more than 1,200 outlets across the Island of Ireland.

Noel Keeley CEO Musgrave, said: “We are incredibly proud to become an Official Supporter of The Ryder Cup 2027. This is an historic event for Ireland, and one that we know will capture the imagination of our customers, colleagues and indeed the whole nation. Through our brands, SuperValu, Centra, Donnybrook Fair, and Musgrave MarketPlace, we look forward to bringing the spirit and excitement of the Ryder Cup to life in towns and neighbourhoods across the Island of Ireland and are excited to share our plans to do that in the coming weeks. This partnership is also a fantastic opportunity to highlight the quality of Irish food and the producers behind it, connecting a global audience with the innovation that defines our offering. We’re proud to play our part in making the Ryder Cup a memorable occasion for Ireland and visitors alike, while bringing the experience closer to our customers and communities across the country.

David Brookes, Senior Commercial Director, European Tour group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Musgrave as an Official Supporter of the 2027 Ryder Cup. As a trusted and well-established Irish business with strong community connections, Musgrave is ideally placed to help us bring the Ryder Cup to communities right across the country. Their portfolio of brands will play an important role in building anticipation and enhancing the overall experience as we look ahead to hosting a historic Ryder Cup in Ireland.”

Further details on the partnership, including brand activations, customer engagement initiatives, and community programmes, will be announced in the coming months.