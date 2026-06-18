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18th June, 2026

Insurance Company Celebrate 50 years in Cork

18 June 2026
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Business News

A very proud landmark for our business – Willis Towers Watson, known as WTW or just Willis are now 50 years in Cork.

Willis is a prominent global advisory, broking, and solutions company, and it has a strong presence in Ireland.

It specialises in insurance broking, risk advisory, pensions, and actuarial consultancy.

It employs around 550 people across its offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway.

As part of the global WTW Group, the Irish branch benefits from international expertise and resources, allowing it to deliver both local insight and global solutions

Out going Lord Mayor Cllr Fergal Dennehy pictures with Directors, managers and staff of WTW  Photo: Billy macGill.

Brian O’Dwyer WTW, Lord Mayor Cllr Fergal Dennehy, Richard Brian WTC and Martin Coomey WTC. Photo: Billy macGill

AREA: CORK CITY, BUSINESS, NEWS
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