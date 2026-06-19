19 June 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

How Can You View the Search Results in Dublin?

If you run local SEO, market research, or competitor analysis for an Irish-facing site, “how can you view the search results in Dublin?” sounds like a one-click question. It isn’t.

Type your keyword from a desk in New York, Berlin, or even Cork, and Google quietly reshuffles the page before it loads. The ten blue links, the Map Pack, the People Also Ask box, even autocomplete – all of it bends toward wherever Google thinks the request originated. Add a city name to the query (“plumber Dublin”) and you get an approximation, not the page a real Dublin user sees.

This guide walks through the methods that actually work, ranked by how faithfully they reproduce a true Dublin SERP, and where each one quietly breaks.

Why Dublin results differ from everyone else’s

Google’s local algorithm has prioritised proximity since the Venice update over a decade ago. For a query with any commercial or local intent, distance to nearby businesses is one of the strongest ranking signals on the page. Two people searching the same term from opposite sides of Dublin can see different Map Packs, and a searcher in London sees a different organic order again.

That matters because un-localised rank data is an average, not reality. If your client ranks #2 for a term as measured from your office in another country, you have no idea whether they sit at #1 or #11 for the customer standing in Dublin 2. To view the search results in Dublin accurately, you have to make Google believe the query came from Dublin – and that means understanding which signals it reads.

How Google decides where you are

Google resolves a searcher’s location from several inputs, and they don’t carry equal weight. The exit IP address is the default fallback. The gl URL parameter sets which country’s index to weight. The hl parameter sets interface language. The uule parameter encodes a precise location – city or coordinates – and overrides the rest. On Google’s own apps, an x-geo header does the same job. Device GPS and account history layer personalisation on top.

The practical hierarchy: for a clean, non-personalised query, uule is the dominant “where am I” signal, the IP is the fallback Google trusts when nothing better is present, and gl/hl shape the market and interface around them. Knowing this order is what separates a reliable Dublin check from a hybrid SERP that matches no real market at all.

Method 1: Google’s region setting

The lowest-effort option lives inside Google itself. Open Search Settings, scroll to Region Settings, choose Ireland, and save. Every subsequent search returns Ireland-level results.

The limitation is precision. This is a country-level switch only – it cannot localise to Dublin, let alone a specific neighbourhood. It’s fine for a quick “does this term even rank in the Irish index?” gut check, and useless for anything tied to a city. One more catch: AI Overviews are gated to specific countries, and changing your region setting will not surface them where they aren’t already live.

Method 2: Google Ads Preview & Diagnosis

If you have a Google Ads account, the Ad Preview and Diagnosis tool is an underused gem. It lets you set a location down to city or postcode, choose language and device, and renders the SERP – paid and organic – without firing real ad impressions or polluting your metrics.

It’s free, it’s fast, and the location control is genuinely granular. The trade-off is that it shows a single result page and you flip through pagination manually, and it lives behind an Ads login. For a one-off Dublin preview that won’t skew campaign data, it’s hard to beat.

Method 3: Chrome DevTools geolocation

For coordinate-level testing, Chrome’s DevTools can override the browser’s reported position. Open DevTools, go to More Tools → Sensors, and under Geolocation enter Dublin’s coordinates – 53.3498, -6.2603 for the city centre. Reload, and the browser tells Google it’s sitting in Dublin.

Here’s the engineering nuance most tutorials skip: DevTools only overrides the HTML5 Geolocation API that the browser exposes. The server still sees your real exit IP. In practice that means the Map Pack and “near me” results respond well to a Dublin coordinate set, while the organic order can stay anchored to wherever your IP actually is. Run Dublin coordinates behind a German connection and you get a hybrid page that matches neither Dublin nor Berlin. DevTools is excellent for local-pack and map testing – and incomplete on its own for organic.

Method 4: The uule parameter – the precise tool

uule is the scalpel. It tells Google to treat the request as originating from a named place or exact coordinates, and it overrides the softer location signals.

There are two versions, distinguished by prefix. Version 1 starts with w+CAIQICI… and encodes a canonical place name – Google takes a string like “Dublin, Ireland” in the exact comma-separated form from its Google Ads geotargets file, wraps it in a small protocol-buffer envelope, and base64-encodes it. Version 2 starts with a+ and encodes latitude/longitude in 1e7 integer format (so Dublin’s 53.3498 becomes 533498000) plus a radius in metres – built for hyperlocal, neighbourhood-level precision.

You rarely need to encode this by hand. SERP APIs and free generators handle the canonical-name lookup and base64 maths for you. The canonical names themselves come from one authoritative source: Google’s geotargets dataset, published in the Google Ads API documentation and refreshed roughly quarterly. Fetch the current file before trusting a specific row – both the filename and the doc path drift over time.

A crucial warning: Google silently ignores a uule that fails to parse and falls back to a default SERP that often looks “approximately right” to someone who wasn’t expecting a difference. Always verify (more on that below).

Why your IP still matters

If uule does the heavy lifting, why bother with the connection at all? Two reasons, both operational.

First, bot defences. Datacenter IP ranges are flagged by Google and trigger CAPTCHAs, especially under the repeated, automated querying that real rank checking involves. The moment a CAPTCHA appears, your check stops being reproducible. Residential and mobile IPs – addresses that look like ordinary users – survive this where datacenter ranges don’t.

Second, consistency. uule overrides location, but a glaring mismatch between your other signals weakens the result. A system time zone set to UTC-5 while you query a UTC±0 city is the kind of inconsistency Google can notice. A clean IP in or near the target market – paired with gl=ie and the Dublin uule – gives you the most stable, repeatable read.

For Ireland specifically, an in-country residential IP is ideal. Where that exact location isn’t on hand, a clean Western-European residential address (UK, Netherlands, France, Germany) combined with gl=ie plus a Dublin uule still returns reliable organic results, because the uule is the dominant override and gl pins the country index. What you must avoid is a flagged, shared datacenter IP that gets you CAPTCHA-walled on the third query.

Comparing the methods

Method Location precision Organic accuracy Local pack accuracy Effort / cost Best for Google Region Setting Country only (Ireland) Moderate Low Free, ~30 sec Quick country-level sanity check Ads Preview & Diagnosis City / postcode Good Good Free, needs Ads login One-off preview without skewing metrics Chrome DevTools (Sensors) Coordinate Limited (real IP leaks) Good Free, manual per query Map Pack & “near me” testing uule parameter City to coordinate High High Free–low, needs generation Faithful organic + local SERP Clean IP + uule + gl / hl City + market index Highest Highest Low subscription Repeatable, CAPTCHA-free checking at volume Rank trackers (Ahrefs, Semrush) City / postcode High (managed) High $$$ / month Bulk monitoring with history

The honest read: no single trick wins. Free methods get you a directional answer in seconds; the combination of a clean IP with a correct uule is what produces a SERP you can actually report to a client. Managed rank trackers buy you scale and history, and SERP APIs such as SerpApi generate uule automatically – convenience you pay for monthly. Larger residential pools from providers like Bright Data or Oxylabs solve the same IP problem at enterprise pricing. For hands-on local SEO work where you want a dedicated address you control, a per-IP provider is usually the cheaper, more transparent route – proxys.io offers individually assigned IPv4 from $1.40/month and residential-grade options from $3.60/month across UK, Germany, France, Netherlands and other European markets, which is the cost band most independent SEO consultants actually operate in.

The URL parameters that build a Dublin SERP

Once you stop clicking through menus and start assembling the search URL directly, the whole process becomes scriptable and repeatable.

Parameter What it controls Dublin example Notes q The query q=emergency+plumber URL-encode spaces as + gl Country of the results index gl=ie ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code hl Interface language hl=en BCP-47 tag; does not filter result language uule Searcher location (the override) uule=w+CAIQICI… w+ = city name (v1); a+ = coordinates (v2) near Map-pack city near=Dublin Nudges local results udm Result surface udm=14 Classic 10 links, no AI Overview start Pagination offset start=10 num=100 was deprecated in Sept 2025 – page in tens

That last row catches people out constantly. Until late 2025 you could pull the top 100 results in a single request with num=100; Google silently removed it, so num=100 now returns the same ten results as no parameter at all. Pagination is back to start=0, start=10, start=20, and so on.

A reliable workflow

Putting it together, here is the sequence I use to view the search results in Dublin the way a local actually sees them:

Build the base URL with gl=ie&hl=en so the country index and interface match an Irish user. Generate the Dublin uule – canonical name “Dublin, Ireland” via the geotargets file for city level, or the v2 coordinate form ( 53.3498, -6.2603 ) for neighbourhood precision – and append it. Route the request through a clean residential IP in (or near) Ireland so repeated checks don’t trip CAPTCHAs, and align your system time zone to UTC±0. Strip the noise: query in an incognito window to drop personalisation, and add udm=14 when you want pure organic positions without the AI Overview reshuffling the count. Verify the override worked – run the same keyword with a second uule that should differ (say, Cork), and confirm the Map Pack and organic order actually change. If they don’t, your uule failed to parse and Google fell back silently.

That fifth step is the difference between data you can trust and data that merely looks plausible.

Pitfalls that silently corrupt a Dublin check

Even a well-built query degrades quietly. Watch for these:

Time-zone mismatch – a UTC-5 system clock querying a UTC±0 city is a signal Google can read as inconsistent.

A flagged datacenter IP – fine for one query, CAPTCHA-walled by the third, which kills reproducibility.

Stale cookies and personalisation – leftover history skews the page; incognito or a fresh profile resets it.

A malformed uule – ignored without warning, leaving you analysing a fallback SERP you didn’t intend.

Assuming city level is enough – for implicit “near me” intent, test several micro-locations across Dublin, not one centre point.

The takeaway

Viewing the search results in Dublin is less about a single tool and more about stacking the right signals so Google stops guessing. For a quick read, the region setting or the Ads Preview tool will do. For a SERP you can hand to a client with confidence, combine a correctly generated uule, the gl=ie/hl=en parameters, and a clean residential IP that matches the market and survives Google’s bot defences – then verify the override actually changed the page.

Get those layers aligned and the question stops being “how can you view the search results in Dublin?” and becomes “which neighbourhood do I want to check next?”