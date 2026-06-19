19 June 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Why Fans in Kuwait Are Increasingly Following Football Through Applications

Football enjoys by far the largest audience following in Kuwait, both domestically and internationally. Not every match in these competitions is on broadcast television, even if local fans want to see them. However, apps have filled this gap. The current paper examines which competitions are followed by fans in Kuwait, how these apps cover them, and how else the app experience benefits fans.

Which Competitions Kuwaiti Fans Actually Follow

Football broadcast consumption in Kuwait is divided between domestic, regional, and European leagues. However, many tend to watch live broadcasts on trusted websites. For example, after Melbet login, you can access your personal account with access to betting.

Historically, no TV channel has broadcast every match, which is the main structural reason for the shift to apps. The following competitions attract the most attention from Kuwaiti audiences:

The English Premier League, which has the largest portion of followers in the region.

UEFA Champions League, along with other UEFA competitions.

LaLiga features some of the most popular teams, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Saudi Professional League, which has recently gained much attention due to star player acquisitions since 2023.

The AFC Champions League and AFC Asian Qualifiers, featuring matches of the Kuwaiti national team.

The Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1 have comparatively small numbers of followers.

Kuwaiti Premier League and lower tiers, being mostly followed by fans of their teams.

Kuwaiti residents under 30 typically follow at least several championships simultaneously. Older viewers focus on one or two European championships, as well as regional matches. All of this can be done through an app, as the official website offers a Melbet APK for Android.

The Saudi Pro League deserves its own mention. Interest among the Kuwaiti population skyrocketed due to the transfer of European players to the Saudi teams starting from January 2023. Now, the competition ranks equally with the European leagues in terms of being consumed regularly instead of being seen as a regional alternative, considering the similar time zone.

How Apps Cover Each Competition

The rights situation in MENA is centralised rather than fragmented, which makes things relatively straightforward for users in Kuwait. beIN Media Group has the exclusive rights for the most important European football tournaments, either by broadcasting on its traditional channels or by broadcasting on its online streaming platforms beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD. The following table summarises the present situation regarding access to major football tournaments in Kuwait.

Competition Primary access in Kuwait Notes English Premier League beIN SPORTS / TOD Exclusive beIN MENA rights through the 2027-28 season; all 380 matches per season covered live LaLiga beIN SPORTS / TOD beIN MENA rights 2024-2028 across 23 countries including Kuwait UEFA Champions League and other UEFA club competitions beIN SPORTS / TOD beIN rights extended through 2026-27 across 33 markets AFC Champions League / AFC Qualifiers beIN SPORTS / AFC.com app beIN holds AFC Asian Qualifiers in 18 MENA countries including Kuwait Saudi Pro League Shahid (rights holder MENA) Free-to-watch matches available on multiple platforms Kuwait Premier League Kuwait local channels and federation feeds App coverage limited; live streams of selected matches

In addition to streaming services, two types of apps work alongside each fan. Live score apps such as SofaScore, OneFootball, FotMob, and 365Scores provide live scores and alerts for several leagues at once, something no single broadcaster can do. Apps by individual clubs, especially in Europe, provide more direct access for those loyal to one club.

What Fans Actually Get from Apps Beyond Watching

Live video content does not explain the entire reason for the preference for apps over broadcast among football fans in Kuwait. Apps offer a mix of match videos, stats, live interactions, personalisation, and communities.

Football fans in Kuwait often use apps for:

Real-time stats

Push notifications

Multilingual content

Activities like fantasy league games

Apps offer significantly more detailed statistics than traditional TV broadcasts, marking a major advancement. Users can access live data such as possession ratios, expected goal ratios (xG), heat maps, passing efficiency, and player ratings. In contrast, television broadcasters typically provide limited statistics at set intervals. For football fans in Kuwait who follow various leagues, having real-time stats accessible from a single interface is much more convenient.

Personalised push notifications help users have an optimal matchday experience. By setting their preferred teams, players, or tournaments, users get notifications on anything that will impact their chosen preferences and not any other match. The Liverpool fan in Kuwait City gets alerts for every goal scored. They can choose to watch the video stream now or wait for highlights.

Bilingualism is essential in Kuwait due to Arabic being one of the two official languages in the country. Also, the majority of the expatriates living in Kuwait speak South Asian languages, but there are some who speak English. Football apps in Kuwait stand out. They offer bilingual interfaces and commentaries in Arabic and English. This is different from traditional broadcasting systems.

The Role of Fantasy Apps and WhatsApp Leagues

Fantasy involvement has turned into a different engagement level for the fans in Kuwait, apart from match watching. The official Fantasy Premier League app, with a global user base in the millions, is the most popular. The players pick their 15-man squad each week, assign their captain, conduct transfers within budget restrictions, and score based on real-life performance.

The process of engaging in fantasy football takes place at two different levels in Kuwait. There is an official league that all users can participate in. On top of that, there are private mini-leagues that get organised among circles of friends, family members, or workmates through WhatsApp. The number of people participating in these leagues ranges between eight and 30 people.

Two consequences stem from this. Players often watch matches they wouldn’t normally see. This is because they have a fantasy player on their team. The second is that the WhatsApp overlay adds to the debate over the matches, taking up time outside of the match period during work hours.

Trade-offs of an App-First Football Habit

The shift toward applications has documented costs that supporters in Kuwait deal with on a regular basis. Five issues are most commonly reported:

The subscription fees begin mounting fast once one starts needing more than one service, and the sum will be considerable once you consider the costs of beIN, TOD, Shahid, fantasy subscriptions, and league passes.

Most European leagues kick off very late at night after midnight in Kuwait, thereby affecting sleep time during weekdays.

There is a huge rise in mobile internet usage in instances where users stream matches from outside the comforts of their home Wi-Fi networks.

The threat to account security arises once users log into streaming platforms using public network connections or through sharing of login information.

Users have to switch from one application to another in order to watch all the matches within a particular night.

Solutions to such trade-offs may include cutting down unnecessary subscription services and only viewing key games live while catching the rest the following day in highlight packages. It could also include limiting accounts by having one password manager account for all the different logins.

Kuwait football is trending towards apps due to the market’s setup. There are several leagues to follow, and one main rights holder in the region. This holder shares content through both linear and digital channels. Most fans watch on their mobiles throughout the day. This trend is irreversible, but there are other questions that can be raised about whether or not providers will find ways to deal with subscription fees in the next rights cycle and how local leagues and the Kuwaiti national team will get into apps.