Cork Craft Month returns in August

12 July 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork Craft Month returns this August with its biggest programme yet, featuring over 90 workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions and markets designed to connect the public directly with the county’s vibrant craft community. From a two-day porcelain workshop with artist Sara Roberts in Nohoval, to a willow weaving workshop with Cois Laoi Willow in Greywood Arts, the programme highlights the extraordinary breadth of creative talent across Cork. A third of the programming is free, and a full schedule is now available to view at corkcraftanddesign.ie.

Organised by Cork Craft & Design, a social enterprise representing more than 110 professional makers and artists, Cork Craft Month celebrates both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary-making through a diverse programme of hands-on experiences, exhibitions and demonstrations. Running throughout August in association with August Craft Month, the festival shines a spotlight on the creativity, skill and innovation of Cork’s thriving craft community.

From ceramics and textiles to woodwork, jewellery, printmaking and contemporary design, this year’s programme offers opportunities for people of all ages to discover craft, learn directly from makers and gain a deeper appreciation for the creativity and expertise behind handmade work.

A major new highlight this year is an Open-Air Makers Market at Douglas Court Shopping Centre on 7 August from 10am to 4pm, bringing together a curated selection of Cork makers and artists in a vibrant public showcase of locally made craft. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet makers, browse and purchase handcrafted work, and learn more about the stories and processes behind each piece.

Further expanding the festival’s reach this year is a planned Pop-Up shop at The Glucksman Gallery at UCC from 1-31 August. The programme will also feature the annual showcase, Celebrating 21 Years of Cork Craft & Design: “Crafting Legacy” Members Showcase Exhibition, which runs at St Peter’s from 13-31 August, with a launch evening on 20 August. The annual Emerge graduate exhibition will be at The Gallery at No 46, Grand Parade, from 30 July to 17 August.

Two-thirds of the programme will consist of hands-on workshops, allowing visitors to experience the making process first-hand.

These include free Crafting Connections workshops, a Cork County Library Project supported by the Cork County Council Creative Communities Grant, which includes Willow Weaving with Cois Laoi Willow (Macroom Library, 22 August); Beginner Embroidery with Sarah Buckley (Mallow Library, 22 August); and Lino Print Workshop with John Bastow (Bandon Library, 7 August)

Over a third of events are family-friendly, such as Lino Print Workshop with John Bastow in Fota House (15 August); Make Your Own Puppet Workshop at Blackwater Valley Makers, Fermoy (14 August); Felting Camp with Woolly Crafts at Greywood Arts (19-21 August); and Heritage Week Fun Family Rope Day – Skipping, Tug of War and Making Rope With Irish Flax in Kilcoe Studios, Ballydehob (16 August).

Ava Hayes, Festival Director of Cork Craft Month, said: “Cork Craft Month is all about bringing people closer to craft and the makers behind it. This year’s programme offers more opportunities than ever for people to discover new skills, meet makers and experience the creativity, expertise and passion that goes into handmade work.

“From exhibitions and demonstrations to hands-on workshops and new public events such as the Douglas Court Open Air Makers Market, we’ve created a programme that invites people to engage with craft in a meaningful and accessible way while celebrating the incredible talent that exists across Cork.

“I would like to sincerely thank our funders, supporters and attendees, whose generosity and continued investment will allow us to deliver another vibrant and ambitious programme of events.”

Michael Whyte, Chair of Cork Craft & Design and owner of Ro Óg Wooden Toys, added: “Craft plays an important role in Cork’s cultural identity, connecting us to our heritage while continuing to inspire innovation and creativity today. Across the county, makers are preserving traditional skills, developing new approaches and contributing to a vibrant creative sector.

“Cork Craft Month shines a spotlight on that contribution, helping people understand the value of locally made craft while supporting the talented makers whose work enriches our communities, economy and cultural life.”

The Principal Funder for Cork Craft Month is the Local Enterprise Office, with support also from Event Funders, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, August Craft Month, Cork County Council, Cork City Council, Pure Cork, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, Creative Ireland, Cork Education and Training Board, and Munster Technological University.

The full programme is available at corkcraftanddesign.ie and at Cork Craft & Design’s stores at Douglas Woollen Mills and Douglas Court Shopping Centre.