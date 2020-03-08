Coronavirus – Man associated with Bon Secours Hospital Cork diagnosed – a risk assessment is underway

8 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been informed of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

· One case of community transmission, a female in the east of the country · One case of community transmission, a male in the south of the country, is associated with the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, and a risk assessment is underway

There are now 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said:

“Ireland remains in containment phase with 21 cases to date, three of which are associated with community transmission. Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others. The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice. Central to this are the protective measures we can all take against Covid-19, which include: · Wash your hands regularly with soap and water. · Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing/sneezing. · Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. · Practice cough and sneeze hygiene – covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough/sneeze. Then dispose of the tissue immediately. Stay informed: keep up to date on latest Covid-19 information on www.hse.ie.”

Notes

The Department of Health has developed public health advice posters available for the public to download and display their premises.

The National Public Health Emergency Team case definition includes Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran and four regions in northern Italy (Lombardy, Veneto Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont) alongside mainland China.

· anyone who has been to an affected region (mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran and four regions in northern Italy) in the last 14 days AND is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and call their GP

· anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days AND is experiencing symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call their GP

· anyone who has been to an affected region (China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Iran and four regions in northern Italy) in the last 14 days, and are well, should visit www.HSE.ie for advice

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to show.

Symptoms may include:

· a cough · shortness of breath · breathing difficulties · fever (high temperature)

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including:

· pneumonia · shortness of breath · breathing difficulties · fever (high temperature)

Things you can do to protect yourself from getting COVID-19 (Coronavirus) include:

· wash your hand properly and regularly · cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze

Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub:

· after coughing and sneezing · after toilet use · before eating · before and after preparing food.

