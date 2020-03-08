EDUCATION: CIT Innovation Week draws to a close

8 March 2020
By Elaine Murphy
Brief news in photos
CIT has had yet another successful innovation week, the week was jam-packed full of activities, competitions and seminars. The main competition (CIT prize for innovation) saw a wide range of academic disciplines enter. There were over 100 submissions into the competition with 48 eligible applications. These 48 applications were then shortlisted to a final group of 15 who had to pitch to a panel of judges as seen in this video
Cork photographer Darragh Kane was at the awards:
Catherine Biggs, Dunmanway and Paul Quigley, Turners cross from Opp Shoppers, a website for all charity shops under the one roof at the Innovation awards for CIT Innovation week. Pic Darragh Kane
Magda Gaska, Tipperary and Paul MacCarthy, Tralee Filtrex, a micro plastic filtration system for waste water treatment on an industrial scale at the Innovation awards for CIT Innovation week. Pic Darragh Kane
Winners of Best Pitch Kieran Pyke, Douglas, Padar Keane, Kerry Listroy, Patricia OÕSullivan, Kanirsiveen Kerry, Stephen Moroney, Waterford, Evan Enright, Ballinhassog, Hannah Ahern, Grenagh, Andrew Clarke, Mallow and Darragh Bateman, Douglas from Safe Source, a self cleaning agriculture water trough at the Innovation awards for CIT Innovation week. Pic Darragh Kane
Aoife McSweeney, Mallow, Brian Galvin, Midelton, Ewart Coghlan, Carrigaline, Tomasz Ozaist, Mill st, Dara O’Brien, Blackrock and Aidan Browne, Newmarket from Resonature who are developing a device to accelerate bone healing by mechanical generated frequency at the Innovation awards for CIT Innovation week. Pic Darragh Kane
Faustina Sheehan, Abbie O’Sullivan and Rhian Dawkins, Coliste Cholim at the Innovation awards for CIT Innovation week. Pic Darragh Kane
Mabh McGrath, Risn McCormac and Aisling McGrath, Tipperary in CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory for Innovation Week. Pic Darragh Kane
Fionn and Casper O’Leary, Ballintemple with Colm Maye from Blackrock Castle Observatory taking an early look at the rising moon in the CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory for CITs Innovation Week. Pic Darragh Kane
Tara and Ivan Coleman from Ballinlough in the planetarium on a tour of CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory for CITs Innovation Week Pic DARRAGH KANE
Lena Oskwarek and Anna Kulig, Mallow on a tour of CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory for CIT Innovation Week Pic DARRAGH KANE
Mary Crilly, Director of the Sexual Violence Centre in Cork speaking with CIT Students Brianna O’Connor, Glencar Kerry, Sarah Keating, Ballincollig and Dervla Murphy, Mill st at a Charities Hackathon in CIT for Innovation Week. The event was set up to help local charities through the work of students in the development of ideas to better society and encourage collaboration. Pic DARRAGH KANE
