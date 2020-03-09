9 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

O’Leary Insurances has been announced as a new sponsor of the popular Mercy Hospital Foundation Golf Classic for the next three years. The popular event is set to take place in Fota Island Golf Club on Thursday April 23rd and Friday 24th 2020.

Celebrating 10 years this April, The Mercy Golf Classic has raised close to €250,000 for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation since 2001. Funds raised will go directly to the Mercy Cancer Appeal and in particular, towards the development of the Mercy’s dedicated Cancer CARE Centre.

Commenting on the sponsorship announcement, Diarmuid Nolan, Deputy Managing Director of O’Leary Insurances said, “We are delighted to sponsor the Mercy Golf Classic, it’s a fantastic event for an extremely worthy cause that we are very proud to back for the next three years. Unfortunately, we will all be affected by cancer at some stage in our lives, whether personally or through a loved one and the development of a dedicated Cancer CARE Centre here at the Mercy University Hospital will be hugely beneficial to all those affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

The building acquired for the Cancer CARE Centre is located at number 9 Dyke Parade and a minutes walk away from both the main hospital and the Outpatient Department, will be transformed into a non-clinical facility to provide a quiet and safe place for patients and families to access an increasingly necessary range of services to support those affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Commenting at the announcement, Micheál Sheridan, CEO at the Mercy University Hospital Foundation said, “I would like to thank Diarmuid Nolan and the team at O’Leary Insurances for coming on board to support the Mercy Golf Classic for the next three years. The establishment of a dedicated Cancer CARE Centre has been a long-term objective of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation and once complete, the centre will enable staff at The Mercy to not only treat people physically but emotionally and psychologically as well.”

Micheál continued, “I would like to thank the many other sponsors including MyMortgages.ie and IPB Insurance who once again continue to back the Mercy Golf Classic. Without the support from these fantastic companies here in Cork and Dublin, none of what we do would be possible. We’re very much looking forward to returning to Fota Island Resort who have been huge supporters of the event. I would also like to thank volunteer organisers Jack French and Brian Dunphy, who tirelessly organise the Mercy Golf Classic each year, going above and beyond. The success of the event is testament to Jack and Brian’s hard work and sheer dedication.”

Kicking off on Thursday, April 23rd, the event will see over 92 teams tee off over the two days in aid of this worthy cause. Teams consist of four players and the cost per team is €450 which includes access to the driving range, green fees and a delicious meal in the Fota Island Golf Clubhouse following your round. If you or your company can’t participate but want to support the Golf Classic, you can be part of the day by sponsoring a tee for €100 or bronze tee sponsorship for €250.

To find out more about getting involved contact the Mercy Hospital Foundation on 021 4223135 or visit www.mercyfundraising.ie/events/golf-classic

