EUDCATION: CIT Innovation Week draws to a close

8 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

CIT has had yet another successful innovation week, the week was jam-packed full of activities, competitions and seminars. The main competition (CIT prize for innovation) saw a wide range of academic disciplines enter. There were over 100 submissions into the competition with 48 eligible applications. These 48 applications were then shortlisted to a final group of 15 who had to pitch to a panel of judges as seen in this video

Cork photographer Darragh Kane was at the awards:

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

