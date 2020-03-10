Michelin Star Chef to Host Pop-Up Tapas Event in Cork  

10 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork International Hotel will play home to Cava Bodega restaurant for one night only

One of the country’s top tapas restaurants will host a pop-up event in Cork next month. A Cava Bodega pop-up event will take place at the Cork International Hotel on Thursday 9th April. Cava Bodgea is a hugely popular Galway-based tapas restaurant and is run by Michelin Star chef and TV personality, JP McMahon.

This is the first time an event like this has been held in the Cork International Hotel. JP will be working alongside chefs from the Cork International Hotel to prepare the meals on the night. Guests will enjoy an array of treats with a jam-packed menu being prepared.

JP is well known for his innovative approach to food and his support for local food producers. He is a Galway based chef, restaurateur, author, food educator and food thought leader. He is Culinary Director of the award-winning EATGalway Restaurant Group, which comprises Aniar Restaurant, Cava Bodega and Tartare Café + Wine Bar. Aniar Restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star every year since 2013, and Tartare Café + Wine Bar received a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Award for 2019 and 2020. His philosophy is to produce world-class, contemporary Irish food with wild, seasonal, sustainable West of Ireland ingredients, alongside locally grown and locally produced ingredients, for his restaurants.

Guests will be treated to a glass of Cava on arrival along with nibbles such as almonds and olives. Tapas plates include cured meats and spanish cheeses, scallops, meatballs, wild mussels and confit pork belly. There will also be basque style monkfish, patatas bravas, chocolate mousse and churros on the menu.

General Manager at the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said: “We are so excited about this very special event happening in April at the hotel. JP is a fantastic chef and our chefs are really looking forward to working with him to create some amazing dishes. This is the first time we have hosted an event like this at our hotel and we hope to have many more over the coming years.”

Originally called Cava Restaurant, Cava Bodega was JP’s first venture, which he opened in May 2008. The vision for Cava Bodega was about exploring the culinary links between Spain and Ireland, including Galway, and the historic trade between the two countries in lamb, pigs, spices, wine and sherry. Cava Bodega was awarded Best Casual Dining Restaurant in Galway at the 2017 Irish Restaurant Awards’ Connaught Regional Finals.

Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ cava-bodega-pop-up-at-cork- international-hotel-tickets- 97173076287?aff=erelexpmlt

