Cork company encourages bricks and mortar shops to beign online selling

20 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Based in Little Island, Cork, NRG Store, a division of the Sea Box Group, is offering to host small Irish retailers on its online sales platform for free as COVID-19 continues to impact trading conditions.

All retailers face difficulties as a result of dramatic changes to the way people interact, with many currently without any on-line sales presence.

NRG Store was set up to provide Ireland’s first all inclusive click-and-delivery service for anyone interested in construction, renovation or home improvements. Some €1m has been invested into the development of the NRG Store website and app.

NRG Store currently sells 13,000 products through its website including tools, furniture and smart devices. The website is being adapted to support other local retailers who want to quickly move on-line.

Founder and Managing director Patrick Hogan said: “The idea behind NRG Store was to provide consumers with a wide choice of goods and services that would allow them to fully complete a home build from start to finish. However, we believe that the platform can be adjusted to support many more businesses who risk a significant drop in traditional income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology can and should be used to support all retailers during this time. Initially, we plan to invite companies in Cork city and county to join NRGStore.ie, however if successful we can extend the project.”

Founder of NRG Store Patrick Hogan said NRG Store is the Amazon for products and Uber for Service with linking them both in one place allows all in one supply and service supporting local retailers and local tradespeople.

Goods ordered through NRG Store can be shipped from traditional retail outlets using established delivery pathways, and offers consumers the option of completely contactless sales.

Any Cork business seeking to join NRG Store is asked to contact the company by email via patrickh@nrgstore.ie

