ALL County Council Buildings now closed to public due to #COVID19, but essential services continue

29 March 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

With the introduction of additional regulatory measures to minimise the spread of Covid 19 following the Government’s announcement, Cork County Council wishes to advise of further changes to its operations.

Cork County Council will continue to provide essential services and deal with emergencies; however all Council buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

More than 120 Council services can be accessed online at www.YourCouncil.ie , while queries will continue to be taken by telephone on 021 4276891, by post and by email. General information on Cork County Council services and a full list of contact details can be found at www.corkcoco.ie

Cork County Council will continue to provide Homeless, Traveller and Social Work and HAP services. Other Housing services such as maintenance, applications/allocations, RAS/Leasing and call out response for anti-social behaviour will be available in emergency situations only.

The online service www.motortax.ie will continue to operate, as will the postal service: Motor Tax Postal, Model Business Park, Model Farm Road, Cork. Queries will also continue to be taken by email at motortax@corkcoco.ie. The Cork Motor Tax Office is closed to the public.

Cork County Council’s Planning Department will continue to accept and validate files.

Emergency Callouts with regard to road maintenance will be facilitated, while the Roads Winter Maintenance programme will continue together with the emptying of bins as well as essential public lighting repairs and traffic lights.

Cork County Council’s Civic Amenity Sites are temporarily closed with immediate effect. The Council’s ability to service bring sites has also been impacted upon and as such bins may fill more quickly than at other times. Customers are requested to store recyclable materials at home until the movement restrictions are lifted and Cork County Council can return to a full service offering. Please note any waste left on the ground at Bring Sites or left at Civic Amenity Sites when they are not operating is littering and will lead to prosecution.

Thanking the public for their continued cooperation, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle advised

“I am heartened to see the many stories of communities supporting each other at this challenging time. I recognise that this is a difficult situation for everyone, particularly for the most vulnerable in our society. However, each of us have the power to make an impact, by remaining at home and restricting exercise to within 2km of where you reside, we can contribute to a better outcome for everyone. Stand by the amazing frontline staff who face this challenge with courage and determination. Stay at home; control the spread of this virus, together we can beat this.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added

“In light of the most recent measures announced by An Taoiseach, Cork County Council has reviewed its services, to ensure that while we join the National effort to fight the spread of this virus, key public services and critical supports remain available to the people of Cork County. To ensure our most vulnerable citizens are supported during this time, we have established the “Cork County Council COVID-19 Community Support Programme”. Through this initiative, the Council will gather the many agencies, community and voluntary groups that provide daily support to those most in need in their localities, to make sure these invaluable resources are accessible across Cork County.”

Cork County Council COVID-19 Community Support Programme has been established to assist those in need with non-medical, non-health related issues that have arisen as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. FREEPHONE 1800 805 819 daily from 8:00am to 8:00pm, text 085 8709010 or email covidsupport@corkcoco.ie if you or anyone vulnerable you know requires assistance, whether that is collecting medication, food shopping or social support and contact. Safe Stay safe and follow HSE advice.

