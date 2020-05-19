WEST CORK: Funding approved for pier upgrades at Kinsale, Sherkin, Castletownsend, Lough Hyne, and Union Hall

19 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, North Cork based Michael Creed T.D., today announced details of a €3.1m package to assist 10 coastal Local Authorities – including Cork County Council – to undertake and complete 58 development and repair projects on harbours and slipways owned by them (see table below for details). The package provides funding for maintenance and repair works in addition to supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour facilities including some marine leisure developments.

The Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s 2020 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects, with the Local Authority for an area providing the balance.

The Minister said

“The Local Authority owned harbours in receipt of funding under this year’s programme are fundamental to the wellbeing of rural coastal communities and play an important social and economic role in their respective localities by contributing to the ongoing development of fishing related activities, increasing participation in marine leisure and supplementing measures to attract greater numbers of tourists which ultimately create the environment for job creation.”

Minister Creed concluded his national announcement by stating

“The €3.1m I have made available in 2020 is testament to my commitment to assist in the ongoing economic and social development in our rural coastal communities. This enlarged scheme will provide a much needed economic boost to these communities, given the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on rural areas. The diverse range of projects approved for funding under the programme are geographically spread across 10 Local Authorities and will not only create local construction employment over the lifetime of the projects, but equally will further enhance the amenities provided to the wider Marine community in these coastal areas.”

West Cork Funding

Kinsale Harbour – Pier at Fisherman’s Pontoon

Re-grade and re-deck existing access to the fisherman’s pontoon. Replace and install new gangway. Provide safety signage and necessary safety railings.

€93,750 Keelbeg – Union Hall Pier – Safety Measures

Provide physical barrier to control access to pier. Line markings are required to designated works areas, walking area and storage areas. Provide CCTV system. Install toe rails along the edge of pier.

€30,000 Utility Upgrade (water) at Keelbeg (Union Hall Pier), Kinsale Harbour, Baltimore Pier, Ballycotton Pier

Upgrade of water distribution system to include supply points on the side of the pier to improve facilities for users/fishermen.

€38,250 Safety Measures & Improvement Works Bundle

Ilawn na gCoarach (Bere Island), Bea Lough Pier, Abbey Pier (Sherkin Island), East Pier (Heir Island), Middle Land (Long Island). Colla Pier & Abbey Pier (Sherkin Island)

Erect standard safety signage at Ilawn na gCoarach, Bea Lough Pier, Abbey Pier, East Pier & Middle Land. Replace damaged ladders, handrails, toerails, minor concrete repairs at Bea Lough Pier, Colla Pier & Abbey Pier.

€26,250 Utility Upgrade Bundle (Water & Electricity) Schull Pier, Courtmacsherry & Middle Land (Long Island)Schull

Upgrade of existing electric system and provide distribution system to include supply points on the pier. Courtmacsherry – Upgrade of existing water & electric system and provide distribution system to include supply points on the pier. Middle Land (Long Island) – Upgrade of existing water & electric system and provide distribution system to include supply points on the pier.

€32,250 Castletownsend

Install handrail to steps and toe-rail. Concrete repair to steps and defective areas of pier deck. Safety signage. Provide road lining at entrance to pier. Provide ring-buoy.

€5,250 Drumlave (Adrigole)

Replace defective ladder and provide new additional ladder, toe rail, handrail and mooring rings. Concrete remedial work to steps. Safety signage.

€5,250 Lough Hyne East

Erect handrail at steps. Concrete repair works to quay wall including deck repair at corner. Safety signage.

€7,500

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

