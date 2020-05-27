Local companies pull together to assist new business start-up in Little Island @LEOSouthCork

27 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The agility of Little Island based company – MTD Precision Engineering, has allowed them to rapidly adapt to circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. As one of Ireland’s leading precision engineering companies, MTD houses state-of-the-art technologies, specialising in the design and manufacture of equipment for clients in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Under the direction of Sean Hayes, business focus was adjusted at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in order to participate in the HSE’s search for ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment. It was during this time that Hayes identified a shortage in the world of small hand sanitiser bottles.

MTD immediately began looking for appropriate collaborators in the Munster region. Close co-operation with Weener Plastics Ltd Ireland – Director Liam Quaid, resulted in the development of an innovative product design concept. To ensure safe and spill-free packaging, they developed a new roll-on hand-sanitiser concept – similar to that used for deodorants in the health and beauty sector. Another local enterprise, Water Technology Limited, then assisted in the selection of certified hand-sanitiser formula with a 70% alcohol content, while Frank Roche Engineering Services assisted with the creation of a safe air-handling and solution-filling environment for the new product – Hansans

The MTD mechanical team worked tirelessly from home, in order to develop and design both the hand-sanitiser product itself and the special-purpose filling line which would label and pack the final result. Both of which were achieved in record time, MTD have said that this reveals: “what can be achieved through co-operation, resilience and a ‘can-do’ mindset by the SME sector when in a crisis”.

The product created is ideal for personal use by both young and old consumers in local and emerging markets. The roll-on design has enabled an anti-spill function which dispenses the correct amount of sanitiser to the hands without fear of leakage or waste while stored in your pocket or bag.

Recognising the importance of giving back to front-line workers, the first batch of Hansans roll-on hand-sanitiser was donated to the staff of Farranlea Road Community Nursing Unit, as a gesture of kindness for their stellar commitment to patient care. The hand-sanitisers were also donated to Nazareth House-Care facility in Mallow and further donations were made to Garda Checkpoints. As a company who recognises the importance of a safe-return to education, donations are planned to local schools and colleges in a bid to facilitate the return of staff and students.

Distributors of Hansans new and innovative roll-on hand-sanitiser have reported an amazing response from the back-to-work market. MTD’s ability to alter business focus in order to combat the issue of hand-sanitiser shortage, while simultaneously enlisting the use of local Munster businesses to create a product capable of competing at a global level, portrays an amazing sense of flexibility and determination amongst the Munster business community, especially in times of need such as that of the current global pandemic.

Hansans has received assistance from the Local Enterprise Office South Cork and Cork County Council.