PROPERTY: €2.75m modern architecture house at Sandycove, Kinsale, West Cork

27 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

An impressive architectural gem in an extraordinary and beautiful setting

Address: Avalon, Sandycove, Kinsale, Co Cork, P17 N299

Price: €2,750,000

It’s rare to find a house which has its name stencilled in glass in the style of an office

but ‘avalon’ (expressed in lowercase to be yet more stylish) is, in fact, a modern mansion, with ocean views, just 6km from Kinsale.

As we discuss it let’s listen to Nat King Cole sing Avalon

I found my love in Avalon beside the bay

I left my love in Avalon and sailed away

I dream of her and Avalon from dusk ’til dawn

And so I think I’ll travel on to Avalon

With this magnificent Kinsale property the current owners are indeed sailing away, and this creates the chance for a new owner to travel on to avalon!

Property Description

Avalon has been designed to create a peaceful building that is both welcoming and striking. This one-off masterpiece captures the light and once-in a-lifetime views to perfection.

Settled into a fold in the land, Avalon is one of those rare houses that marries cutting-edge contemporary comfort with a sense of ease, peace and relaxation. Commanding views across the sweep of the Kinsale coastline, and the Sovereign Islands beyond, the house has been sensitively designed to welcome you in, and then open up to the landscape, while still offering total privacy.

Working closely with their architect, the owners have created a house where attention to detail is second to none. A slight lift of the roof towards the views in the main living spaces gives a corresponding lift to the spirits on entering, while in the bedrooms, a very subtle reduction in ceiling heights make these cosy spaces for restful sleep.

Brandnames galore

The focal point of the house is the flowing reception rooms, which encompass entrance hall, with a dining room that leads on to a conversation pit living space / screening room, that is beautiful in summer, and cosy in winter. Further in, the open plan Siematic kitchen / family room drinks in the arresting views and constant play of light and weather. The Siematic kitchen is kitted out to professional standards with a Qooker and Miele/Gaggenau appliances finished off with one-of-a kind concrete composite counter tops in Ireland.

Avalon currently has four double bedrooms, including a generous master suite, with a signature ensuite. Here you will find a KOS shower/steam room and a beautiful double bath, to match the views. There are also breakout spaces, including a sitting room and study, that could seamlessly become additional bedrooms if required.

While some of Kinsale s most picturesque spots have been built up over time, Sandycove remains unspoiled. There is a small harbour at Sandycove, where residents are exclusively allowed a private mooring in the Estuary. The community has regular swimmers, and Avalon is just a short walk up the headland from the harbour. This gives the house unrivalled privacy and views, while also enabling a neighbourhood feel. Today s tight planning conditions make it unlikely that such a house will ever be created again, making Avalon an exceptionally rare opportunity to live an enviable life-style.

Gardens and Grounds

Found off a quiet roadway, electric gates lead to a drive that brings you down through a grass amphitheatre, created to provide an additional layer of privacy. To the front of the house are flat grass areas for family games of football or a helipad subject to planning, and a large parking area, with a very generous double garage, workspace and extensive outbuilding.

Continuing the theme of privacy, the flat fa ade of the house has frequently been used as an outdoor cinema, with the sloping grass providing the perfect seating spots. The lawns wrap round to the shore-side of the house, where everything becomes all about opening Avalon up to the unparalleled views it enjoys.

There are sheltered spots, peaceful spots and dramatic spots. There is a fire pit and a hot tub. The living room, kitchen and family room share a sweeping veranda that has been designed to catch the sun throughout the day, while the master bedroom also has its own private deck.

A garden room, reached from the lower level, serves as a den, garden room, and wet room / catering space for garden parties with a fitted Schmidt kitchen. This could also be easily converted to accommodation for staff or an au pair.

Renowned as the gourmet capital of Ireland, as well as a magnet for sailing enthusiasts, Kinsale is the jewel of the south coast of Ireland. Its proximity to Cork City, Cork International airport, and close connections to the motorway network make it the location of choice for many industry and business leaders, creative people, and those seeking a better and more beautiful way of life, while still being close to major hubs. Cork City itself boasts major multinational organisations, including Apple and Pfizer, as well as a leading international University.

Services

Dual heating system geothermal heat pump and LPG gas boiler.

Zoned underfloor heating throughout.

VentAxia recycling/heat recovery system

Bio tank for waste treatment

Private well

Location

The property is 6km from Kinsale, just beyond Sandycove.

The office style name plaque ‘avalon’ appears on the right side outside the gate.

More information

See the Estate Agent’s listing.