PROPERTY: Lidl to relocate Mallow Store #NorthCork

7 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Lidl Ireland is pleased to announce that they have submitted a planning application for a site in Mallow, 650 metres from its current operating store on Park Road. Lidl is working with architects and planners to ensure that the new development will contribute positively to the Mallow area. The new and improved store will create 10 local jobs in addition to the team of 19 currently employed in the existing Mallow store.

The planned store will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system. It will also offer the retailer’s growing customer base a superior shopping experience with a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles creating a comfortable shopping experience for customers.

Lidl is currently assessing all new sites to see how construction timelines are affected as a result of the global pandemic but hopes to open the relocated Mallow store sometime in 2022.

The new proposed store will also support many local suppliers in the region including Skibbereen’s West Cork Distillers, who supply Lidl with premium, award-winning whiskeys and gins including Wild Burrow Irish Gin and Dundalgan Irish Whiskey. The Distillery has been supplying Lidl since 2015 and the retailer has invested more than €12 million into the business to date, including facilitating the export of their best-selling products to Lidl stores in 16 countries across Europe.

Lidl Ireland employs 4,500 employees in its 163 stores, Head Office in Tallaght and three distribution centres and regional offices based in Charleville, Mullingar and Newbridge.

