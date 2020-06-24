ENTERTAINMENT: 600 things to do in Cork County

24 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As communities begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, Cork County Council has created a unique, interactive ‘Rediscover Cork County’ map providinga wide range of information on attractions and activities to avail of across the county.

The initiative is part of the Local Authority’s wider Project ACT (Activating County Towns), a dedicated programme to help businesses and communities to support the regeneration of the economy in Cork’s towns and villages.

While the ‘Rediscover Cork County’ map provides details on places and activities, one of its key features is ‘Near Me’, which enables the user to insert their location or town of preference within a radius of up to 100 kilometres. The map will then provide information on nearby attractions within that area and generate directions to an attraction or activity of choice, enabling the rediscovery of Cork County and its many hidden gems. Up to 12 categories can be filtered such as attractions, activities, gardens, beaches, family fun, heritage and food experiences plus many more.

Commenting on the launch, the outgoing Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle said

“It is incredible that we have over 600 places to see and activities to choose from, a claim that I am confident no other county could truthfully boast! I warmly welcome the Rediscover Cork County Tourism Map, which will be instrumental in encouraging everyone to realise the value of staying closer to home. Whether you’re looking to explore your local area or travel further around our county, I would encourage you to use this map and discover the remarkable range of things to see and do in every corner of Cork. It will also be a great way to generate additional domestic tourists from other counties and eventually international visitors once it is safe to do so.”

The interactive map also provides a ‘quick town link’ giving a close view of what’s within a town as well as providing links to dining and accommodation options in the area. Cork County Council is also producing a series of short promotional videos which will be incorporated into the ‘quick town links’ section, offering a visual glimpse of what is on offer in each respective area.

As the map uses the ArcGIS mapping platform it works on desktop, tablet, and mobile browsers.

Link to map https://corkcoco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=63a14ecc19584838b5f1addbec14933b

