Please install the HSE COVID Tracker App – says Cork TD

12 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan has encouraged smartphone owners to download the new HSE COVID Tracker App to their phone.

The App, which was launched this week, will facilitate digital contact tracing of close contacts of confirmed cases of COVID-19, allows users to record if they have symptoms, and provides daily information about COVID-19 from a trusted source.

Deputy O’Sullivan said: “The introduction of the COVID Tracker App will allow us to speed up reporting and tracing from the first onset of the symptoms of COVID-19, making the app’s role in testing and contact tracing vital to the continued momentum of the reopening of Irish society and business.

The HSE is expecting to reach one million downloads on the new tracking app later this week which is extremely positive news and shows how seriously the general public are taking the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until such a time a vaccine is available, we will be living with coronavirus and the associated risks. I would encourage as many as possible to download and use this application,” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.

