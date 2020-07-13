VIDEO: The peerage of Lord Kingsale (Baron Kingsale) of Kinsale still exists, and the holders surname is De Courcey

13 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kinsale is a tourist town in County Cork. It was previously spelt as Kingsale, in the medieval English way. There is a Lord Kingsale pub in the town today, but did you know there is still actually a living person who is the ‘Lord Kingsale’? The full title of the peerage is Baron Kingsale, and it happens to be the oldest Baron title in Ireland (known as the Premier Baron).

The feudal barony dates to at least the 13th century. The numbering of the barons varies, some sources including the holders of the feudal barony, others commencing with the peers from 1340, and still others from 1397.

Several sources claim that the Baron holds the privilege of being covered (that is, wearing a hat) in the presence of the monarch. The 11th Edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica, however, disagrees, claiming that the story “is a legend without historic foundation”. Historian Historian & Researcher, Nial Stewart also disagrees, as he outlines in the video below.

The Baron is also Lord of Ringrone, and Lord of Courcy. The family departed Ireland in 1838. Despite the antiquity of the title, the family no longer retains its property or wealth, having supported the losing side in many past conflicts.

Recent History

The 30th (or 35th – depending on which version of history is followed) Baron was called John de Courcy. He lived from 1941 to 15 September 2005. In his early years he was educated at the expensive Stowe School followed by the Universities of Paris and Salzburg. However, in order to earn a living from his mid 20’s onwards he took on many different jobs. These included being an odd-job man and plumber, a wine-waiter and butler for hire By the 1990s arthritis affected his ability to work. He moved into sheltered housing in Somerset, with no phone. When he died in 2005 his fascinating obituary was published in the UK Daily Telegraph. It was also syndicated by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Who is the current Lord Kingsale (Baron Kingsale)?

The title then passed on to his cousin, Nevinson Mark de Courcy, who was born in 1958. He lives in Remuera, Auckland, New Zealand. He is the 31st (or 36th) Baron.

Video ‘A History of the De Courcys of Kinsale – Barons Kingsale’

As part of Kinsale Arts Weekend Historian & Researcher, Nial Stewart has delivered an interesting lecture on YouTube in recent days

If you found this article interesting, then checkout our other articles about the Cork peerages of Lord Midleton and Lord Cork

&

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media