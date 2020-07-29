€7 million for businesses in County Cork

29 July 2020

By Mary Bermingham

COVID19 Government Restart Grant

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has confirmed that Cork businesses have thus far received €7,040,646 from the Government’s COVID-19 Restart Grant to help them get back on their feet.

Senator Lombard said, “Cork County Council is responsible for administering the Government’s Restart Grant to our local small and micro businesses. The €7 million already allocated is crucial to helping Cork businesses to get back on their feet after what has been such a difficult few months.

“The funding is designed to help businesses with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following COVID-19 closures. Businesses can avail of between €2,000 and €10,000 for this purpose.

“Getting these businesses back open is so important to the revival of our local economy here in Cork as they are such important employers.

“My colleague the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, is overseeing these targeted supports which have been developed by his Department in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices

“This is in addition to a range of other supports for businesses to help them through the pandemic. The €7.4 billion July Stimulus had a range of measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19. It will provide a boost to the economy, building confidence and moving us towards a more sustainable future in Cork and across all regions of the country.

“The application form for the Restart Grant is available on the Council’s website. I encourage all micro and small business owners in Cork to take a look at the website and apply for the grant to help them get up and running again after COVID-19.”

