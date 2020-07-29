Local TD welcomes multi-million ‘Re-imagining Cork City’ programme

29 July 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Padraig O’Sullivan has welcomed a programme in Cork which will see the investment of up to €2 million to widen the existing cycling infrastructure.

Deputy O’Sullivan said: “I would like to commend Cork City Council, the Councillors and businesses who have worked on the “Re-imagining Cork City” plan, in a time when business are struggling to stay afloat following the stressful time COVID-19 has placed on businesses across the country.

“The changes mean that up to 1,000 residents and visitors to the city can eat and drink alfresco and people will be delighted to see the two hours free parking promotion at Paul Street and North Main Street which will be an incentive for people to come to town and shop and go for a bite to eat without having to spend a lot of money on parking.

“The introduction of 43 new cycling racks city wide to accommodate at least 500 bikes is something that will be hugely beneficial to easing traffic congestion. More and more people across the country are taking up cycling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that cities are beginning to adapt to the needs of citizens is extremely welcome.

“As part of the programme, the city will also see a creative and engaging re-imagined arts and culture programme which will be a huge bonus to tourism and people who like to enjoy the arts. The Plan offers a unique opportunity to re-imagine and re-position the city and one which is much welcomed by the people of Cork,” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.

