Cork Greens outline ‘quick-wins’ on transport investments in the city to new Transport Minister

1 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has outlined a series of quick-win transport investments in the city to new Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan.

Among the projects highlighted are the Lee2Sea greenway from Inniscara to Crosshaven, a Kent Station to Glanmire/Little Island cycle-way, as well as key local projects such as uphill cycle lanes on Summer Hill to Dillon’s Cross.

The local party have also called for railway stations to be re-opened at Blarney and Kilbarry. The party is supporting the building of a Northern Distributor Road to support public transport routes and walking and cycling across communities on the north side.

The new minister is expected to visit Cork in the coming weeks to discuss accelerated transport plans for the city. Green Party councillor, Oliver Moran, said a number of projects could be prioritized for quick delivery:

“Kent Station to Glanmire and Little Island would be of major significance and is within touching distance. Works on the route are underway on the county side of the Dunkettle and soon to begin in Glanmire. The bit missing is the most intimidating part to cycle on, the Tivoli dual carriageway.

“If completed it would link the second largest city in the state to one of the biggest business zones in the country, with a spur to a new suburb of the city. All along a perfectly flat route. It has serious potential to prove cycling as a real option for travelling to work, the city, leisure, everything.”

“I’ve also highlighted the particular issues with safe walking and cycling in places like Blarney, Tower, Kilcully and Upper Glanmire. These are not traditional city locations but are very close to the city. The lack of footpaths and cycle infrastructure means they can be very car dependent areas to get around and access the city. I’ve made it clear that sustainable solutions must found for these areas too.”

Councillor Colette Finn reintegrated calls for a protected route from the city centre to Cork University Hospital:

“The public were very appreciative of the healthcare workers during the pandemic. We can show our appreciation by ensuring that they continue to be able to cycle safely to work now that the roads are busier. We cannot go back to business as usual. The pandemic has offered us the opportunity to reevaluate what is important and what is essential work. Healthcare workers are asking the city managers for a safe cycle route. It is the least that we owe them.”

